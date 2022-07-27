Iran Agrees To Repair Russian Aircraft, Supply Components To Moscow Amid War With Ukraine

As Russia continues to record significant losses in its war with Ukraine, Iran has agreed to repair Moscow’s aircraft and supply components for them, Iranian Civil Aviation Representative Mirakbar Razavi announced on Tuesday. According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, Iranian and Russian officials, in a meeting, underscored the need to boost bilateral cooperation in the field of air defence.

Additionally, both sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the flight frequency between the two countries to 35% per week, Mehr reported, citing Razavi. The CAO spokesperson further informed that Iran has decided to sign a cooperation agreement with Russia, providing the possibility of exporting parts and equipment manufactured in Iran to Moscow. They also agreed to carry out repair and maintenance services and technical support for Russian aircraft by Iran’s repair centres.

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the “special” military operation in Ukraine, the West including the US and the European Union (EU) has stood in strong support of Kyiv. However, with significant losses on the ground, as claimed by the Ukrainian military, Russia is somewhat isolated on the global stage. While China has chosen to maintain a safe distance from Moscow owing to the fear of Western sanctions, Iran has stood for its ally, Russia. Apart from an agreement on air defence cooperation, Russia and Iran have joined hands to ditch the US dollar to strengthen bilateral trade ties.

Iran and Russia agree to elevate trade ties

On Tuesday, Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi announced that Tehran has officially ditched the US dollar to elevate trade relations with Russia. Iran, which is already crippled by US sanctions over its nuclear programme, has been working with Russia to participate in its interbank messaging system and bypass the SWIFT financial transactions network, said Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali. “We are making efforts in this direction,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that increased Iran-Russia cooperation in a range of fields came just days after the Islamic Republic hosted Putin for two days. Both countries have also inked an estimated $40 billion deal with Russian energy companies Gazprom, and Iran's state-owned National Oil Company. However, the US warned Iran that Tehran would face international isolation with its Russia-aligned approach amid the war in Ukraine.

(Image: AP)