Iran & US Talks To Revive 2015 Nuclear Accord Won't Take Place In Vienna: EU's Borrell

Iran and the European Union (EU), on Saturday, announced the resumption of negotiations to revive the long-stalled Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear pact. It came as EU’s Foreign Policy Chief Advisor Josep Borrell held in-person discussions with Iranian officials in Tehran about the deal that could change the power dynamics in west Asia. In the aftermath, Borrell attended a joint press conference alongside Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian wherein he said that the talks will resume “quickly” and “immediately”, adding that the US and Iran talks to revive JCPOA talks will take place somewhere closer to the Gulf and not in Vienna.

“After long meetings and discussions, and we managed to develop the situation and in the coming days, I mean “immediately” we will restart the discussions that had been stopped for the last two months. The US and Iran will talk in a not directly but with facilitation by me and my team as coordinators,” he said.

Notably, he said that, unlike the previous conferences, the said talks between Iran and the US will not take place in Vienna as it won’t be in the P4+1 format. The negotiations would instead take place somewhere closer to the Gulf and “more specifically in a Gulf state.” His stance was buttressed by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who said that his country was “ready to resume negotiations in the coming days" and Tehran is "resolute to reaching a strong and durable deal".

Important outcome of my visit to #Iran is that we deblocked recent deadlock and that halted Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action #JCPOA negotiations will resume.https://t.co/NY2OFa2eGA pic.twitter.com/Lq7dRvC4Vp — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) June 25, 2022

Met @JosepBorrellF in Tehran. Fruitful talks on a range of bilateral, regional & int. issues, incl. the latest on the sanctions lifting negotiations. A final deal is within reach, if other parties have the will to do so. Iran is resolute on reaching a good, strong & durable deal. pic.twitter.com/pWdlkt9DRO — H.Amirabdollahian امیرعبداللهیان (@Amirabdolahian) June 25, 2022

Deal could benefit Iranian economy and trade

Borrell said that he had the opportunity to explain to his Iranian counterpart that the JCPOA will allow the Iranian Republic to go to its full potential in terms of economy, trade, development of energy resources and many other advantages, including bolstering ties with the EU. But for this the nuclear deal will have to be “fully operational” and “fully implemented,” the EU official asserted. “So let’s start working again in a new geopolitical environment (which has changed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

In 2015, the P5+1 nations signed the JCPOA deal with Iran which allowed Tehran to scale back its nuclear or uranium enrichment program in exchange for promises of economic relief. However, then US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the pact in 2018. After Joe Biden succeeded Trump, he vowed to revive the deal but clarified that it would only happen once Tehran comes into full compliance with the terms. Tehran, on the other hand, demanded Washington to comply first by lifting all the sanctions and embargoes imposed by Trump.

