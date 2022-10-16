Death Toll Climbs To 233 As Iran's Anti-hijab Protests Enters Fifth Week: US Rights Group

Iran's anti-hijab protests have entered the 5th week with the death toll touching 233. Amongst the 233 dead, 38 were under the age of 18, as per information by US-based rights monitor HRANA.

Meanwhile, Iran's notorious Evin prison, where political prisoners and anti-regime activities are held, witnessed a huge fire blaze, as per reports from AP, resulting in 60 injured and 4 dead. According to Iran’s state-run IRNA, there was a conflict between prisoners and security personnel. The blaze reportedly started as a result of prisoners setting a warehouse containing prison uniforms on fire.

Soon, protests started on the streets chanting "death to the dictator!" whilst burning tires. Gunshots were heard inside the prison, as a result of armed conflict breaking within the prison walls. Shots were fired inside ward 7 of the prison, according to reports by the US-based Center for Human Rights in Iran. The AP report has added that this claim by the US Center for Human Rights in Iran has not yet been verified.

Mahsa Amini's body apparently had signs that indicated she was beaten up

Protests broke out in Iran after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody, where she was taken due to wearing hijab 'improperly'. Iran introduced a law, four years after the Islamic revolution that mandated all women must wear a hijab. Iranian regime's forensic investigation has concluded that Mahsa Amini died as a result of pre-existing long-term illness. Mahsa Amini's family has rejected this claim and asserted that she died as a result of being beaten to death when she was in police custody. Her family has said that her body has bruises and other signs of beating.

Evin prison has been under US' sanctions list since 2018

Iran's supreme leader has claimed that the protests are being organised by Iran's enemies whereas protestors are saying that they are not against Iran, they are against the Islamic revolution. The protest has reportedly turned from anti-hijab protest to protest against the Iranian regime as many other sectors of the society such as oil workers have also joined the protest movement. The Evin prison which was set ablaze on Saturday has been under the US sanctions list since 2018 as Washington DC believes that “prisoners held at Evin Prison are subject to brutal tactics inflicted by prison authorities, including sexual assaults, physical assaults and electric shock,” as per statements by the US Treasury Department.