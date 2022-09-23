Last Updated:

Iran Anti-hijab Protests Rage As Mahsa Amini's Father Says Officials 'lie' About Her Death

Amid the heated protest in Iran over the tragic death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, her father accused officials of 'lying' about her death.

Iran

Image: AP


Amid the heated protest in Iran and a global uproar over the tragic death of the 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini while being in the morality police’s custody in Tehran, her father accused the officials of lying about her death. According to Amjad Amini, doctors did not allow him to visit his daughter after she passed away, CNN reported.  

As per Emtedad news, an Iranian pro-reform media site, her family has stated that she did not have a pre-existing cardiac problem, despite Iranian authorities claiming that she went into a coma and died after having a "heart attack". As a result of the public's disbelief of the authorities' explanation for her death, violent demonstrations have broken out. 

During an interview with BBC Persia on Wednesday, Amjad said, “I wanted to see my daughter, but they wouldn't let me in". He also added, “There were bruises on her feet" and he had requested the doctors to look at her feet. Authorities had pledged to investigate the circumstances leading to the injuries, but Ajmad had not heard from them. "They ignored me. Now they are lying", he said. 

Only the portion of Mahsa’s feet and face were visible when Amjad first saw her daughter’s body. Amjad also informed that when he demanded to view the autopsy report, the doctor informed him, "I will write whatever I want and it has nothing to do with you." Furthermore, Mahsa’s father refused performing Islamic prayers over her body. According to a viral video, Amjad said, “Your Islam denounced her, now you've come to pray over her? Aren't you ashamed of yourself? You killed her for 2 strands of hair! Take your Islam and go." 

Iran protest over Mahsa Amini's death

As the turmoil continues, Iranian official media reported that the death toll from protests after the murder of a 22-year-old woman had increased to 26.

According to the Associated Press report, videos captured by residents all around the nation showed angry masses and security personnel shooting and pursuing protestors while wearing riot gear.   

The police further denied the allegations and claimed that Amini and the officers never had physical contact or used violence while she was being held. Amini collapsed in the "re-education" center where she was sent to get "guidance" on her attire, according to the police's security camera footage. 

In the past four days, the demonstrations have developed into a direct challenge to the regime, with Iranians torching garbage cans and screaming for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic itself, as well as women removing their mandatory street head coverings. "Death to the dictator!", has frequently been chanted throughout the demonstrations. 

This week, protests over social repression were recorded by Iran's state-run media in at least 13 places, including the capital, Tehran. Videos posted online depict security personnel using water cannons and tear gas to suppress the demonstrations. 

(Image: AP)

 

