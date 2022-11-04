Iran Anti-hijab Protests: Violent Clashes Erupt After Police 'opened Fire On The Crowds'

Iran, which has been facing violent protests following the death of a Kurdish woman, again witnessed a series of "cruel" attacks on the demonstrators on Thursday. According to multiple local media reports, the police opened fire on crowds near the country's capital, Tehran as it marked the 40th day of mourning for a 22-year-old woman, Hadis Najafi. Initially, the protestors gathered in Karaj-- the outskirts of Tehran-- but later spread to several strategic locations of the country. The demonstrations were ignited by the death of another woman held by the country’s morality police.

According to the news agency, AP, several videos circulated online showed thousands of protesters in Karaj. A video goimg viral showed a helicopter flying over the protesters and dropping flash grenades to disperse them before landing in the middle of a highway. Several government supporters took to social media platforms and claimed the helicopter was sent to aid wounded policemen.

The nightly revolution in #Tehran. Young (and older) #Iranians take over the capital’s neighborhoods every night, risking their lives resisting a merciless regime. How can the Islamic Republic defeat such bravery?#MahsaAmini#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/pzeH2Z1ksL — NUFDI (@NUFDIran) November 3, 2022

Meanwhile, citing the state-run IRNA news agency, the head of emergency services in Karaj, Ahmad Mahdavi, said at least two people were killed and several others were injured in the protest. However, he did not elaborate on whether the two killed were protestors or policemen. Another video shows a police pickup truck crashing into a concrete barrier on a highway, resulting in the injury of several people. The photos showed what appeared to be two lifeless bodies.

Why Iranian government is facing backlash worldwide?

Iran has been witnessing anti-hijab protests in several regions including in the hometown of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the so-called “morality police” over the way she was wearing a hijab. Although police released a video of Amini collapsing after fainting in the police station, protestors alleged she had suffered serious injuries during police custody. A relative claimed that Amini had no history of heart disease. The Kasra hospital in Tehran, where police took Amini after she collapsed and slipped into a coma, claimed that she was brought in without vital signs.

During a press conference, Greater Tehran Police Commander, Hossein Rahimi, said the claims and videos circulated on social media platforms were morphed and added the administration left no stone unturned to save the life of the woman. "There was no negligence on the part of the police, not even a small slip; all the words published in cyberspace about the cause of death are pure lies," he said. Further, Rahimi even refuted the claims of her detention and added Amini was joking while inside the morality police's van. When the reporters questioned the body cameras equipped by the morality police, he said "accidentally there were no cameras on that day".

