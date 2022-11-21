Iran Appoints Military Commander To Post Of Tehran Governor As Crackdown Intensifies

The Islamic Republic has filled the post of the governor of Tehran with a commander from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as Iran escalates its crackdown on anti-hijab and anti-government protesters, Iran International reported. On Sunday, Iran’s cabinet decided to appoint IRGC commander Alireza Fakhari as the governor of the province of Tehran. The suggestion to shift the military officer to a civilian post was offered by Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, who is also a decorated IRGC officer.

Fakhari has previously served as the deputy coordinator of the Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters, an engineering company controlled by the IRGC. Fakhari is replacing Mohsen Mansouri, who has been appointed to the post of executive vice president.

His recent appointment has now changed the civilian governorship in Tehran to a military governorship, which raises concerns and hints at an escalation in the Islamic Republic’s crackdown on protesters. Recently, the military crackdown was boosted in parts of Iran, with forces targetting anti-regime protests in Kurdish regions by deploying military vehicles and resorting to the use of bullets.

Military crackdown escalates in Mahabad city

After violent clashes erupted in the Iranian city of Mahabad on Saturday, protesters in other parts of the country took to the streets to stand in solidarity, including people from the Kurdish cities of Paveh, Kermanshah, Orouniyeh, Kerman, Ardabil, Esfahan, and Saqqez, the hometown of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman whose death in the custody of the morality police sparked protests across the world.

Addressing the crackdown of Mahabad, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on his Twitter handle on Sunday: “Iranian authorities are reportedly escalating violence against protesters, particularly in the city of Mahabad. We continue to pursue accountability for those involved, as we support the Iranian people.”

The intensifying crackdown consists of military vehicle convoys, weapons, and military helicopters to put an end to protests. According to reports, the IRGC has revealed that it is "strengthening" its troops in Kurdish areas to tackle "terrorist separatist groups.” "The security of the people is our red line ... and dealing decisively with terrorists is our mandate," the IRGC said in a statement to state media, Iran International reported.