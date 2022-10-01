Iran Arrests Nine Foreign Nationals As Anti-hijab Protests Continue Across The Country

The Intelligence Ministry of Iran stated on October 1 that nine foreign nationals had been arrested in connection with the ongoing protests in the country that broke out after a young woman died in police custody.

The Ministry revealed that among the alleged culprits arrested were citizens from Poland, Germany, Italy, France, Netherlands, and Sweden among some other countries. Iran’s intelligence ministry further stated that the people had been detained “during the riots or while plotting in the background,” reported The Guardian.

As the Iranian authorities try to contain the outpouring of anger from the citizens, The Guardian reported that Iran’s government suspects the hand of foreign agents in driving the protests across the nation. However, demonstrators themselves have rejected these claims.

The country has been experiencing widespread protests for the past three weeks.

What sparked the protests?

The ongoing anti-hijab protests in Iran were triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman. Amini was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly wearing the Islamic headscarf, which is mandatory for women to wear in the country, too loosely.

Amini's family said she was beaten to death while in police custody whereas government officials have claimed that she died of a heart attack, reported the AP.

As the news of Amini’s death spread, women across Iran began ceremoniously removing their headscarves in public and cutting their hair to protest the strict rules on women's attire and general behaviour that is enforced by Iran’s government.

Meanwhile, Tehran has continually labelled the movement ‘riots'. Moreover, according to a report by Amnesty International, a well-known human rights watchdog, the leaked government documents instructed Iran's security forces to "severely confront" the protesters.

The report also stated that 52 people had been killed since the onset of the protests.

Protesters chant “death to the dictator”

Hinting at further signs of instability, more protests were reported on Friday in the northern city of Ardabil and the southwestern city of Ahvaz. AP reported that some protesters were chanting "death to the dictator."

The Provincial police chief Ahmad Taheri revealed that three police stations in the city of Zahedan had come under fire from bullets and Molotov cocktails, while the state media reported that several officers were injured, as per the AP.

In another incident, the police came under fire from a group of gunmen in the province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

The ongoing demonstrations in the country are the largest in years. According to the AP, the last major outbreak of protests against the strict rules imposed by the Iranian government was in 2019 and were met with a severe crackdown by the government in which roughly 1,500 people were killed.

