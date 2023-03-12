Iran Arrests Over 100 People Over Suspected Schoolgirl Poisonings Amid Ongoing Protests

The Iranian authorities have arrested more than 100 people in connection to the suspected poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls. The reports of hundreds of school girls getting poisoned in the midst of the ongoing nationwide protest has jolted the country along with the draconian Iranian administration. Citing the state-run news agency IRNA, CNN reported that over a hundred people were “identified, arrested and investigated” in several cities across the country including Tehran. Last week, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered a probe into the mysterious poisoning of the Iranian schoolgirls.

“Initial inquiries show that a number of these people, out of mischief or adventurism and intending to shut down classrooms and influenced by the created psychological atmosphere, have taken measures such as using harmless and smelly substances,” Iran’s Interior Ministry asserted in a statement. According to CNN, the arrest came in the midst of speculations that schoolgirls were targeted by the hardline Islamist group operating in the country. Iran has been engulfed in a nationwide protest which erupted last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Many school girls across the country have taken part in the protests and called out the orthodox rules imposed by the authoritarian Iranian regime. After the news of the mysterious poisonings broke out, many parents, teachers and even medics alleged the Iranian regime's involvement. They asserted that the totalitarian regime is trying to suppress the voices of dissent.

In Isfahan, there’s a protest in front of the education building, against the poisoning of a significant number of school girls across Iran. People were chanting “the safety of schools is our absolute right” and “educational director, wake up, wake up.” #SaveIranianSchoolGirls pic.twitter.com/DwVYPAfc9a — Tara | تارا (@azizamtara) March 4, 2023

People held for ‘hostile motives’ against Iranian regime

According to the statement released by the Iranian interior ministry, some of the arrested Individuals had “hostile motives” against the Iranian administration and tried to create “horror” among the students and the people of Iran. The arrested individual will remain “under investigation until required assurances are achieved,” the statement said, adding that the number of poisoning cases at girls’ schools across the country had been decreasing “over the past several days".

The whole ordeal began in November when a case of poisoning emerged at a high school in the city of Qom. According to Iranian state media, at least 18 school girls were poisoned in the Iranian city. Last month, another incident took place in which over 100 students from 13 schools were hospitalised and the IRNA news agency described the whole saga as “serial poisoning”. The issue has garnered international condemnation as well.

According to CNN, both the United States and the United Nations have called out the Iranian authorities to “fully investigate the matter”. Following the International condemnation, earlier this month, the Iranian president ordered a probe into the issue. Many critics of the Iranian regime have also speculated that through the poisoning, suspects are targeting women’s education in the country which is already facing criticism over its arbitrary laws against women.