Iran Asked To Participate In Arbitration Related To Downing Of Flight PS752

A group of four countries - Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and the UK - has called on Iran to submit to arbitration to resolve a dispute over the shooting down of a Ukrainian jet in January 2020, as per a report from BBC news. The plane, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, was hit by two missiles after taking off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. Iran admitted three days later that it had mistakenly shot down the plane. Iran has argued that its air defences were on high alert at the time of the incident, as it had just fired ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases hosting US forces amid heightened tensions with the US.

However, the four countries have accused the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of "unlawfully and intentionally" launching the surface-to-air missiles at the jet. In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the four countries "requested that Iran submits to binding arbitration of the dispute related to the downing of Flight PS752" under a 1971 multilateral treaty on threats to civil aviation. It said the group remained "committed to pursuing efforts to hold Iran accountable for its multiple breaches of its international legal obligations."

Many people on the flight were Canadians

Eighty-five of the passengers on the flight were Canadian citizens and permanent residents, and the families of all the victims have been seeking reparations and justice. "Those who lost loved ones in the downing of PS752 deserve justice," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly tweeted on Wednesday. "We have taken an important step to advance our pursuit of that justice at the international level this week and will continue to work together to hold Iran accountable for this tragedy." It is not clear what form the action being taken by the four countries will take, or whether Iran will agree to participate in the arbitration.

However, the group's demand for arbitration shows their intention to hold Iran accountable for the disaster and to seek justice for the families of the victims.