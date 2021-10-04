Iran Asks IAEA To 'clarify Its Position' Regarding Attack On Its Nuclear Site

Iran, on Sunday, asked the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to “clarify its position” related to a sabotage act against a building of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) that it blames on Israel. Speaking to media reporters, the head of AEOI, Mohammad Eslami, emphasised that it was a “terrorist attack” on Iranian soil which the zionists have already acknowledged. Last month, the IAEA attributed the attack to Israeli Intelligence Agency Mossad and also said that some of its equipment were destroyed in the attack.

Earlier in June, a drone struck the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company, or TESA, in the city of Karaj, northwest of Tehran. Notably, TESA belongs to Iran's Atomic Energy Organization and has been subjected to repeated calls for inspection by the IAEA. On Sunday, Eslami was questioned on the same by media reporters. Asked about IAEA’s demand to access the Karaj based centrifuge manufacturing workshop, he said that Iran wasn’t obliged to grant such access.

Mossad responsible for attack

On 14 September, the IAEA disclosed that the Mossad was behind the strike that obliterated some of the equipment that belonged to them. Addressing a press conference, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the aerial strike on Iranian Nuclear facilities eventually hampered the agency operations in the Islamic Republic but stopped short of revealing its extent. It is imperative to note that the nuclear watchdog is tasked with monitoring Iran’s nuclear operations and its compliance with the 2015 JCPOA pact.

During the conference, Grossi also spoke about the 2015 nuclear deal, which has been in limbo despite American President Joe Biden vowing to bring back Iran at the earliest. Grossi said he didn’t expect Iran to return to JCPOA compliance before talks with the US had yielded a path to both nations returning to the deal as a whole. Notably, Washington has asserted that the deal would only be resumed once Tehran comes into full compliance with the terms. Tehran, on the other hand, demanded Washington to comply first by lifting all the sanctions and embargoes imposed by then US President Donald Trump.

(Image: AP)

(With inputs from ANI)