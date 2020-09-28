Iran: Authorities identify 32 red zones amid third wave of COVID-19

Authorities in Iran have identified 32 provinces as red zones after COVID-19 cases spiked recently, ANI reported. The middle eastern nation experienced a second wave of infection in mid-May when cases spiked despite a re-imposition of restrictions on movement. Now, in what experts are calling the third wave, on September 25, the number of daily infections escalated above 3,500 for the first time since the start of the pandemic in Iran in February this year and the number of deaths was above 200 for the first time in almost two months, Al Jazeera reported.

On September 27, the country recorded 195 new deaths and 3,362 infections, Heath ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari announced during daily briefing. In addition, she added that a total of 1,377 people were currently admitted to the hospital.

The country reported a total of 4,46,448 positive cases till now, with a majority of them being identified in capital Tehran. In addition, a total of 25,589 people have been killed by lethal respiratory disease.

'Stricter regulations'

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani has ordered that the COVID-19 restrictions to curb the spread of the virus amidst rising cases in the country must be adhered to. The Iranian government is reported to have devised a strict plan to contain the virus which includes penalties for non-compliance with directives such as wearing of facemasks. As per a government press release, Rouhani has said, “After being approved in the upcoming meeting of the National Coronavirus Headquarters, this plan and pertinent regulations will be put in force first in Greater Tehran and next in other major cities across the country”.

The Iranian President has also given local governors the authority to shut down public places and business for up to a week at their discretion. The tougher COVID-19 restrictions also means that all religious activities for the upcoming Arba`een holiday also stand cancelled. With the sudden surge in new COVID-19 cases, Iran is also reported to be considering lockdowns once again on a larger scale.

Image credits: AP