Iran Blames 'enemies' For Schoolgirl Poisonings, Slams West For 'shedding Crocodile Tears'

Iran has accused its "enemies" of orchestrating the poisonings of schoolchildren in four of its cities and carrying out a full-blown "hybrid war" against the Islamic Republic, Sputnik reported. Since November, more than two dozen cases of poisoning incidents have been reported across four cities in Iran among students at girls' schools.

Addressing the incidents that have sparked global outrage, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that it is merely a "security project to cause chaos in the country whereby the enemy seeks to instill fear and insecurity among parents and students". “One day, the enemies instigate street riots and another day they try to create problems in the field of education and schools because despite all the plots, people across the country came to the scene and defeated the enemy on February 11,” he said on Friday, referring to the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran FM says enemy is waging 'hybrid war'

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also targetted the West for shedding "crocodile tears" over the poisonings. “The interventionist reaction of some Western authorities to the question of the suspected poisoning of dear Iranian female students is the continuation of the enemy's hybrid war,” he said on Twitter in response to Germany and other nations calling for a probe into the issue.

“The relevant institutions of the country are following up seriously and meticulously examining its dimensions. The great nation of Iran know crocodile tears very well!” he wrote.

The remarks come after Raisi ordered an investigation into the mysterious incidents on Wednesday. While the motive behind the poisonings remains unclear for now, officials suspect that the incidents aim to target women and their right to education. Those students poisoned by toxic chemicals and gasses have reported experiencing symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, heart palpitations, and mobility issues. Some victims have also experienced olfactory symptoms such as smelling chlorine, tangerines, and cleaning chemicals. The poisonings come at a turbulent time for Iran, which has witnessed mass protests and unrest in recent months over the death of Mahsa Amini.