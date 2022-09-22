Iran Blocks Internet & Social Media Access Amid Crackdown On Anti-hijab Protestors

Amid protests over the death of a woman in police custody, Iran has disrupted the internet and blocked access to social networking platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp in parts of Tehran and Kurdistan, The Guardian reported. The decision has been taken in an attempt to curb protests as people have been using social media to showcase opposition. The protests started on 16 September after a 22-year-old Kurdish woman named Mahsa Amini died in police custody.

According to Internet Observatory NetBlocks, mobile networks in Iran, including MCI and Rightel, have been "largely shut down" and regional disruptions have been witnessed during protests. It further noted that the use of Instagram and WhatsApp has been restricted. Protesters have torched police stations and vehicles in several cities of Iran as unrest triggered by the death of a woman continued for the sixth day. Protests have spread to 15 cities and police have been using teargas and arresting people to disperse the crowds, The Guardian reported citing Iranian state media. The decision regarding internet restrictions comes as protesters have been using the internet to showcase demonstrations and videos of women burning their hijabs have been widely circulated online. Some women have also shared videos with the hashtag Mahsa_Amini which showed them chopping their hair to protest against the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in custody.

Woman detained for allegedly wearing Islamic headscarf too loosely

Witnesses in Iran, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press that they could no longer be able to use the internet on mobile devices. Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s Telecommunications Minister Isa Zarepour announced that certain restrictions might be imposed “due to security issues,” AP reported citing state media. Protests have been taking place in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was detained on 16 September for allegedly wearing the Islamic headscarf too loosely. Activists have claimed that the woman suffered a fatal blow to the head. However, police have denied the claims and said that the woman died of a heart attack. Mahsa Amini's family has claimed that the woman faced no heart issues previously and that they were prevented from seeing her body. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has showcased support for Iranian women who have been protesting for their rights. In his address at the United Nations General Assembly, Biden said, "We stand with the brave citizens and the brave women of Iran who right now are demonstrating to secure their basic rights."

Inputs from AP

Image: AP/Unsplash