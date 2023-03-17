Iran Border Guards Kill At Least 11 Afghan Refugees Near Baluchestan Province

At least 11 Afghan nationals have been killed by Iranian border guards as they illegally crossed into the southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province, reported Iran International. Of those 11 deceased, there were three minors. The bodies of the Afghan nationals have been handed over to Taliban forces at the Nimroz border crossing on Wednesday, as per an Afghanistan International report.

These 11 people, including minors, have been planning to enter Iran illegally on Saturday however, they were stopped by Iran's border guards who open fired and killed all of them. The deceased belong to the southwestern Nimroz province as per the local news website. Notably, there has been no comment by the Taliban officials and Islamic Republic officials on the horrific incident.

Afghan refugees killed in Iran

In the last 11 months, 470 bodies of Afghan immigrants have been returned to Afghanistan government, reported Iran International. They have been killed for various reasons, especially in traffic accidents. After the Taliban's regime took control over the country in 2021, a large number of Afghans migrated to Iran and Pakistan. Apart from the fear of Taliban reprisals and violence, another reason for Afghan nationals to move out from their own country is due to the spread of poverty and unemployment. Since then, the Iranian border security has been beefed up to control the long border with Afghanistan to stop the influx of Afghan nationals.

According to the ANI reports, Iran and Pakistan have been accommodating millions of Afghan nationals for decades. But now both countries have taken strict measures to deal with Afghan immigrants. Iran has also forcefully deported Afghan refugees who had failed to give legal stay permits or visas during the regular security checks. On the other hand, both countries, Pakistan and Iran, have been blamed for ill-treating Afghan nationals and violating fundamental rights, reported ANI. the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation had earlier reported the return of some 3,000 Afghan migrants, a majority of whom were forced to leave Iran, while others left of their own will, as per Khaama Press report.