Iran Calls For Increased Use Of National Currencies Rial & Rupee In Trade With India

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has urged for greater utilisation of the rial and rupee currencies when conducting trade with India, Tehran-based Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

During a meeting held on Monday in Tehran with Ajit Doval, the national security adviser of India, Ali Shamkhani emphasised that the use of their respective national currencies in bilateral trade between Iran and India would facilitate the achievement of their shared economic goals.

Shamkhani and Doval held talks during the meeting, covering a range of topics such as economic, political, and security matters pertaining to both Iran and India, as well as key regional and global developments, IRNA reported.

Ali Shamkhani highlighted that enhancing Iran-India relations was not intended to be detrimental to any other nation and cannot be influenced by the preferences of external parties. He stated that favorable global and regional circumstances have paved the way for the advancement of cooperation between Iran and India in several areas such as energy, transportation, transit, technology, and banking.

IRNA reported that Ali Shamkhani expressed his appreciation for India's contribution to regional and global affairs and emphasised that Iran regards India's involvement in political, economic, and security initiatives with the participation of Central Asian and Persian Gulf countries as vital and beneficial.

Deep influence of Iranian culture in India: Doval

Ajit Doval, on his part, acknowledged that the profound influence of Iranian culture on the daily lives of Indians is indicative of the strong bonds between the two countries.

Furthermore, Doval stated that the recent accord between Iran and Saudi Arabia to establish diplomatic relations would have significant regional implications and could potentially lead to changes in international relations.

IRNA reported that Ajit Doval highlighted the importance of collaboration between Iran and India in promoting stability in Afghanistan. He emphasised that the two nations must join forces to eliminate Takfiri terrorism within the country. Doval further expressed that India views Chabahar port, located in southeastern Iran, as a gateway to expand cooperation between the two countries.