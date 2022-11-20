Iran Claims IAEA Resolution On Nuclear Program 'futile', Threatens Retaliation

On Thursday, the IAEA board of governors issued a resolution stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran is not cooperating with the nuclear watchdog, on the issue of undeclared nuclear sites, especially the traces of Uranium in those sites. Iran has rejected the resolution and called it "futile". Iran has claimed that it is cooperating with the IAEA and that it has provided "appropriate" answers to the agency, as per a report from Sputnik.

Mohammad Eslami, head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said that UK, France, US and Germany are attempting to pressurise Iran, adding that it will not be effective. “It appears that the E3 [JCPOA parties UK, France and Germany] and the United States are used to using various methods of pressure, including the issuance of resolutions and the imposition of sanctions, and it is clear that such steps will not be effective,” he said.

Iran's foreign minister made statements as well, that echoed the views of Mohammad Eslami. He said that Iran will take "reciprocal and effective measures" in response.

Iran desires nuclear weapons

Iran has sought to develop nuclear weapons for a long time. The desire to develop nuclear weapons sharpened when Iraq invaded Iran. The JCPOA agreement was signed during Obama's tenure, which delayed Iran's uranium enrichment programme. However, the JCPOA has many critics, the most prominent of them being Benjamin Nethanyahu of Israel. Nethanyahu addressed a joint session of US lawmakers and criticised Obama's decision to get into the JCPOA.

After Trump became President, he proclaimed that the JCPOA was a terrible deal, adding that he will get out of it. In 2018, Trump withdrew the US from the JCPOA agreement, prompting celebration in Israel and criticism in Tehran. Joe Biden's administration is currently negotiating with Iran to get back into the JCPOA agreement, but the negotiations have reportedly hit a dead end. In October, a senior US official involved in the negotiations said that the US is not going to waste its time anymore to try and reestablish the JCPOA deal.