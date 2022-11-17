Iran Claims Israel And West Trying To Start Civil War & Divide Nation; No Evidence Offered

Iran is claiming, again, that Israel and Western intelligence agencies are trying to start a civil war in Iran. The underlying claim is that Iran protests which started after 22-year-old Kurdish girl Mahsa Amini died in police custody, are being organised by Israel and western nations. The claim was made by Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The Iranian foreign minister said that, "various security services, Israel and some Western politicians who have made plans for civil war, destruction and the disintegration of Iran, should know that Iran is not Libya or Sudan." Meanwhile, Iranian lawmakers are telling Iranian judiciary to show no leniency to the protesters. Meanwhile, Iranian lawmakers are telling Iranian judiciary to show no leniency to the protesters. Iran has already sentenced four people to death, for participating in the protests. According to a report from BBC, the charge against them is "enmity against God".

Protests in Iran have transformed from ant-hijab movement to anti-Islamic regime movement

The current protests in Iran began initially as anti-hijab protests but they have turned into a wide movement against the Islamic regime. These are the most significant protests Iran has witnessed since the Islamic revolution in 1978-79. The Islamic revolution led to the ouster of Iran's Shah and the establishment of Islamic regime. More than 200 people have now died, as a result of Iran's violent crackdown on the protests. Some Iranian clerics have claimed that if women don't wear hijab, they eventually commit adultery. It isn't clear why these clerics believe that wearing or not wearing hijab has anything to do with a person's ethics.

According to a report from Iran International, a 10-year-old was murdered by the Iranian regime, in the city of Izeh. Fars news, which is a website affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard, is attempting to brand protestors as separatists. The protesters have repeatedly said that they are not against Iran but the Islamic regime which governs Iran. Iran has also sought to blame the protestors for the terrorist attack that occured on a Shia shrine. The terror attack on the Shia shrine was carried out by a Sunni fundementalist and ISIS has reportedly claimed responsbility for that attack. Iranian protesters do not have any sympathy for ISIS because the protestors are, in essence, opposing religious fundamentalism, and ISIS is a distillation of religious fundamentalism.

Image: AP