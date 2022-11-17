Iran Claims US Is In A Hurry To Rejoin 2015 Nuclear Deal, However Offers No Evidence

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has claimed that the US is in a hurry to rejoin the JCPOA deal. The Iranian foreign minister however did not provide any evidence to back his claim.

He claimed that whilst talks between Iran and the US are continuously progressing, the US is claiming in front of the media that the talks are not a priority. It is not clear why alleged progress in talks and it not being a priority for the US are incompatible.

The Iranian foreign minister went on to baselessly claim that the US is organising protests in Iran. The protests in Iran began because a 22-year-old was killed in the custody of Iran's police, for not wearing hijab "properly". The JCPOA talks are controversial and many politicians in the US oppose them. More importantly, US' close ally Israel opposes the JCPOA talks. Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, who was recently reelected as Israel's prime minister, gave an address to a joint session of US lawmakers during Obama's tenure, calling out Obama for appeasing Iranians with the JCPOA deal.

Fate of Iran nuclear deal

“We have not negotiated for negotiations, but for results. I would advise Mr. Robert Malley (US lead negotiator) and the American officials to stop hypocrisy,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, as per a report from Tasnim News Agency.

With the Republicans gaining a majority in the US House of Representatives, the executive branch of the US will face more resistance with regard to a nuclear deal with Iran. The nuclear deal is considered a band-aid solution because it only delays the date by which Iran will be able to enrich uranium. Iran is notorious for its antisemitic policy and has on numerous occasions claimed that it will wipe Israel off the map with nuclear weapons. The fate of the nuclear talks is more uncertain now as Donald Trump has announced his bid for the presidency. Even if Joe Biden's administration reaches a deal with Tehran, Trump might back out from it if he becomes the president.