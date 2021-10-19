Iran Continues To Possess Large Number Of 'missiles & Unmanned Vehicles' Despite Sanctions

The chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Amir Ali Hajizadeh has asserted that Iran has maintained a large number of missiles and "unmanned aerial vehicles" in the region and across the world. Hajizadeh highlighted that despite sanctions, the country continues to have missile and "unmanned aerial vehicles," reported Sputnik citing Tasnim News agency report. He stated that they were leading in the world for having missiles and "unmanned aerial vehicles".

"We are a leader when it comes to missiles and UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] in the region and in the world. Many countries would call such military capabilities significant and impressive for a country targeted by multiple sanctions," the Russian news agency cited Tasnim News Agency for quoting Amir Ali Hajizadeh as saying.

Iran calls on US to resume nuclear talks In Vienna

Earlier on October 18, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Washington should lift sanctions imposed on Tehran in order to prove that Washington is serious about restarting the stalled nuclear negotiations in Vienna, according to AP. The talks between Iran and the European members of the 2015 nuclear accord alongside China and Russia have been stalled since June. Speaking in a televised interview with the state TV, Raisi said that Tehran is after “goal-oriented” talks with the West and stressed that his country “never left” the negotiation table, reported the news agency. As per the news agency's report, Iran has been reluctant with the expeditious resumption of negotiations in Vienna and is seeking to meet with other parties to the deal in Brussels before turning to the table in Vienna.

“Lifting sanctions is an indication of seriousness of the other party,” Ebrahim Raisi said in an interview to a state-run TV, as per the news agency.

