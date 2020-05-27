Iran Convenes New Parliament Under Strict Health Protocols And Social Distancing Rules

Iran’s new parliament on May 27 reportedly convened after the February elections took place under strict health protocols and social distancing rules to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. According to a local Iranian media outlet, several lawmakers wore masks and their temperatures were taken before entering the parliament building in southern Tehran.

Back in February, Iran’s hardline watchdog body, the Guardian Council, had disqualified thousands of moderates and leading conservatives and permitted voters a choice mostly between hardline and low-key conservative candidates loyal to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to contest the elections.

While the country’s parliament has no major influence on foreign affairs or Iran’s nuclear policy, the hardliners in the 2021 election for president, however, believe that the new parliament will toughen Tehran’s foreign policy. In the coming week, the lawmakers are expected to choose a parliament speaker for a one-year term.

Meanwhile, Iran, which is one of the hardest-hit Middle Eastern countries, reported that the COVID-19 death toll in the region reached 7,564 with over 141,000 confirmed cases. As per a media report, the 268 lawmakers who attended the opening ceremony on Wednesday had also tested negative for the deadly virus. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, while giving a speech to parliament, also reportedly said that they are among the countries that have been successful in their fight against the ‘dangerous virus’.

Iran reopens major religious sites

Earlier this week, Iran also reopened major Shiite shrines across the country. After being closed nearly two months ago due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Imam Reza shrine located in northeast Iran and Fatima shrine and Jamkaran mosque which is located in the holy city of Qom was also reopened. As per reports, the religious sites are allowed to open an hour after dawn and remain open until an hour before dusk.

With religious sites being reopened, the authorities made it clear for the worshippers to follow strict health protocol. According to reports, at Tehran’s Shah Abdol-Azim shrine, it is mandatory for worshippers to wear masks as well as go through a disinfection tunnel as well as get their temperature checked before they are allowed to enter the site.

