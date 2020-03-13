Iran's Coronavirus Burial Pits Are So Vast They’re Visible From Space

Iran's Coronavirus burial pits are apparently so vast that they are visible from space. At the Behesht-e Masoumeh complex in Qom, situated about 130km south of Tehran, the excavation of a new section of the graveyard started as early as February 21, and it rapidly expanded as the virus spread. By the end of the month, two vast trenches measuring about 100m in length were visible at the site from space. The expert analysis, video testimony, and official statements reportedly said that the graves were dug to accommodate the rising number of Coronavirus victims in the holy city of Qom.

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Iran Asks IMF To Provide Its First Loan Since 1962

Iran seeks financial assistance

Iran said that it has sought financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has not lent it any money since 1962, to help combat Coronavirus. The Iranian Foreign Minister took to Twitter to ask for financial assistance from the IMF and urged Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to provide immediate access.

Georgieva had written in a blog post, on March 4, that the IMF is ready to respond to the threat of Coronavirus including $50 billion of financial support. She said that the IMF has rapid-disbursing emergency financing of up to $10 billion for low-income countries that can be accessed without a full-fledged IMF program.

Iran’s economy has already been going through a tough phase with severe economic sanctions imposed by the United States. Iranian Finance Minister Javad Zarif accused US President Donald Trump of “maliciously” tightening the economic sanctions when the country’s resources are needed to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Zarif lashed out at Trump for imposing “illegal” sanctions and called upon the world to break their silence on “economic terrorism” of the United States.

READ: MEA Briefs On Stranded Citizens From Iran And Italy Over Coronavirus

10,000 confirmed cases in Iran

Several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait, have put a travel ban on Tehran after they confirmed Coronavirus cases in their country linked to Iran. Iran has seen a steep rise in the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases and the death toll. Iran has reported over 10,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with 429 deaths due to the deadly infection.

READ: Contact Indian Students Stranded In Iran Due To Coronavirus Outbreak: Delhi HC To Centre

READ: Iran Asks For Billions In Loans As Virus Deaths Climb To 429

(Pic Credit: AP)