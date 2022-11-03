Iran Court Orders 7 Protestors To Be Executed After Police Torture Dozens More In Custody

An Iranian court on Wednesday, Nov 2 sentenced nearly seven anti-Islamic Republic's cleric regime protesters to be executed in what is being labelled the harshest treatment of dissenters. One of those sentenced for protesting against the country's morality police is only 22 years old. As many as 1000 women's rights demonstrators have been indicted by the court thus far. Dozens were brutally beaten, tortured, and killed by Iranian security forces cracking down on the protesters for revolting against the central Asian nation's powerful Shiite Islamic supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Today #Iran's supreme leader called U.S. officials supporting Iranian protesters "shameless." But what's truly shameless is his security forces breaking the skulls of teenage girls, & beating, kidnapping, & killing children. His silence on those crimes speaks volumes. #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/q1YQCONIMl — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) November 2, 2022

Iran's Revolutionary Guards beat, torture, kill protesters

Tehran's hardline judiciary is rampantly holding the public trials of the Iranian protesters who have been intensifying their efforts to raise voices against the regime after the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody. The swelling demonstrations have proven to be one of the great challenges for Iran's clerical leaders since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. In the visuals that are now circulating, Iran's Revolutionary Guards are seen thrashing the demonstrators mercilessly with batons to silence their rhetorics as they demand ousting Khamenei; dragging, kicking and even shooting live rounds of fire at the protesters.

TRIGGER WARNING ⚠️



This is a clear view of the brutal crackdown of the anti-regime protests by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Security forces beat a protester inside an alley, before running him over with a motocycle and then shooting him at close range. pic.twitter.com/yXpTGR8X2m — Yassi🤍 (@yasminxx2) November 2, 2022

Several women who protested chanting the slogan—Women, life, freedom"—have been arbitrarily detained by Iranian security forces for challenging basic tenets of the theocracy. They were tortured and gang raped in the custody. A 21-year-old Iranian girl Armita Abbasi who disappeared after participating in the women's rights protests 10 days ago was brought to Imam Ali Karaj Hospital semi-conscious. The staff at the hospital said that she suffered internal bleeding from what was suspected of multiple rapes and torture. When her family was secretly informed, Abbasi was abducted by the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) security forces.

1/#ArmitaAbbasi’s life is in danger, her mother said on Instagram, posting a picture of her missing daughter.

Armita, 21, was last seen in Imam Ali’s hospital in Karaj more than 10 days ago. Her family is worried and uncertain of her faith.#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/xiqU0liLyJ — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 31, 2022

2/On Oct. 18th, hospital staff reported treating #ArmitaAbbasi, a shivering girl suffering from internal bleeding. They speculated she was raped & tortured, likely to give out a televised confession, an experience common among many detainees of brutal regime of Islamic Republic. pic.twitter.com/Hl9hE2nigE — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 31, 2022

3/The hospital staff called Armita’s family, but before they could reach the hospital, she was abducted by the Revolutionary Guard. Her family haven't heard from her since & haven't seen her after her arrest during the #IranRevolution protests more than two weeks ago.#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/QhgNDrT1yY — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 31, 2022

Scores of other women, including Esmailzadeh and Nika Shakarami, went missing, and later their dead bodies were recovered with signs of torture, beatings, and rape. Families are also being asked to collect the bodies of protesters believed to have been shot dead by the forces of the Islamic Republic cracking down on demonstrations. Videos of security forces sexually assaulting women "to coerce them into silence" during the arrest have also surfaced.

Another precious life taken by the ruthless regime in Iran. 17-yr-old #SadafMovahedi died from internal bleeding after being beaten with a baton by security forces on her way back from school. Her family is being threatened to stay silent.#MahsaAmini #صدف_موحدی #IranRevoIution pic.twitter.com/dlG1E6Yj9Z — Dr. Nina Ansary (@drninaansary) October 29, 2022

In loving memory of #Sarina_Esmailzadeh killed 40 days ago at the age of 16 by security forces in Iran while protesting for freedom.



Never forget.

Never forgive.#MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #IranProtests #IranRevolution #WomanLifeFreedom pic.twitter.com/6UNgsCx8bY — Dr. Nina Ansary (@drninaansary) October 31, 2022

Chief of the cyberspace headquarters of Basij paramilitary forces, Moslem Mo'in, derided those who shared the visuals, saying that it was circulated with the intention to incite public sentiments. He refuted one such visual where an officer was seen groping a protesting woman and called it “nonsense." Mo'in claimed that the visuals were aimed at paralyzing Islamic Republic's police and defense forces. Fars news agency, affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard, quoted a police source justifying the Iranian agent's harassment, as he said that “some of such encounters are inevitable during riots.”

🅰️Regime's brutal security forces arresting young woman.

This is in public. Imagine what they do in their prisons!#IranRevolution2022#Iran

pic.twitter.com/Hsigz9h5y7 — Golam Reza kashain (@gholamkhshani) November 1, 2022

In a dire warning to the protesting youth, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Saturday that it will be their "last day" of taking to the streets and revolting. He indirectly signalled that his security forces will intensify their crackdown on unrest sweeping the nation. “Do not come to the streets. Today is the last day of riots,” commander, Hossein Salami, said, issuing the toughest tone against protesters. Iranian leaders have vowed strict actions against the protesters largely women and girls, describing them as rioters. Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi blamed the United States for fomenting the unrest to weaken his country.