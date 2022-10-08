Iran Denies Claim That Another Teen Girl Killed By Security Forces Amid Anti-hijab Protest

As the protests sparked by the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini over her "loose" hijab gained traction worldwide, security forces in Iran are believed to have killed another woman Sarina Ismailzadeh, a 16-year-old YouTuber. In the visuals that emerged on social media, Iran's morality police were seen dragging and thrashing the teenage girl with batons in Karaj, Alborz province.

This comes just days after the disappearance and death of another teenage girl Nika Shakarami who was allegedly killed by the Iranian security forces for protesting against Tehran's hardline cleric regime and the morality police that coerces women into covering their hair via an Islamic headscarf. A huge outpouring of angst took over social media as security forces were seen brutally beating the 16-year-old near a police van, as she attempted to resist detention. The latter often recorded videos singing songs and discussing issues pertaining to women's rights in Iran and the economic situation. Sarina Esmailzadeh was also seen singing Hozier’s “Take Me to Church” while driving.

Sarina Esmailzadeh, 16, recorded her last video before she was kiIIed in Karaj, Tehran after the Islamic regime security forces beat her with batons during anti-regime protests in Iran. be her voice.#مهسا_امینی



“We all know what’s it like in Iran. What do people in any country want: welfare, welfare, welfare,” Sarina is heard saying in one of her videos. She adds that her generation of women has to worry about so much more. “There are these restrictions for women, like compulsory hijab … We can’t even go to a stadium [to watch football],” she is heard stating after she mentions that iranian economy" is in ruins."

Meanwhile, an international non-governmental organization also confirmed that Sarina Esmailzadeh died during protests in Karaj, Alborz province, on 23 September after security forces severely beat her, including in the head with batons.

Iranian attempts to cover up the killing

The province administration, in a cover-up, denied the killing of the 16-year-old saying that she committed suicide. Chief of the Alborz Province Justice Department, Hossein Fazeli, said that Sarina Esmailzadeh had jumped from a neighbour’s rooftop and killed herself, without divulging the motive, state-linked news agency Tasnim reported. He furthermore stated that her death was "unrelated to protests." He alleged that the teenage girl "had a history of overdosing with pills to kill herself.” Fazeli also informed that the girl's mother, uncle, and young brother had approached the prosecutor’s office to file a complaint about the social media reports that she was killed in the ongoing protests.

The Iranian regime also released footage depicting Sarina’s mother denied that her daughter was killed in the protests, and weirdly admitting that her daughter had a history of attempting suicide in what appeared to be an interview, which the women in Iran labelled a "propaganda." Anti-hijab protesters claimed that the woman portrayed in the video was not the mother of the deceased girl but an actor. It was also reported that as many as 50 security forces were deployed at Esmailzadeh's funeral, presumably to deter the protests and prohibit anyone to take videos at the cemetery.