Iran Denies Claims Of Role In Blast Near Israel Embassy In Delhi, Blames 'third Parties'

Iran, on March 9, dismissed its involvement in the low-intensity blast that occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. Calling for vigilance against "unsubstantiated defamatory accusations", Tehran termed such charges as steps towards realising the ‘sinister intentions’ of the enemies of Iran-India ties. In a statement released on March 8, the middle eastern nation asserted that it strongly condemns any act that ensues intimidation and fear, disruption of order and security and jeopardises lives and properties of innocent people.

The statement, which was released online by the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi, came after a media report claimed that Iran was a part of plotting the attack. As per the report, which cited central counterterrorism agencies, the Iranian Quds force was accused of conspiring with a local Indian Shia module to plant the improvised Explosive devices (IED) However, denying the accusation, Iran stressed that it would never allow the conduct of such “barbaric action” that could sabotage the bolstering cordial and productive Indian-Iranian relations.

Unsubstantiated Narratives

"In the current juncture in which the long-standing and cordial relations between Iran and India is further being boosted and developed in all domains, including in the form of exchange of the two countries’ high rankings political, economic, security and defence delegations, this question deems serious attention whether the said suspicious blast has any benefit for bilateral relations or who would indeed gain from this action? Is the presumption that this act must have been conducted by third parties who are angry and dissatisfied with the progress in relations between the governments of Iran and India. The culture, civilization, history and also the national and religious beliefs of the government and people of Iran would never allow conduct of any actions which are inhumane, terrorist, barbaric and in contravention with human and divine values and which are done in order to cause fear and destruction to the lives of innocent people and even animals and plants,” the statement read. READ | B-52s again fly over Mideast in US warning to Iran The government and people of Iran, as flag bearers of peace and security in the world, have been on the forefront of fighting against terrorism, war-mongering and violence globally and have been themselves victim to terrorism waged by some terrorist governments and their agents. The Iranian government and the nation have never started a war, however, they are courageous defenders who have always made aggressors, warmongers, terrorists and their supporters remorseful by following the principle of legitimate defence, We expect all the media and commentators not to fall into the traps and thereby unknowingly enforce the scenarios conspired by third parties whose intention and interest is nothing but to deteriorate the growing Iran-India relations," the statement added. READ | Israeli jets escort US B-52 bombers during flyby as tensions with Iran escalate

Press Statement on a suspicious blast in a HIGH-SECURITY DIPlOMATIC AREA in New Delhi :



"Iranian dignitaries has always expressed their readiness to cooperate with Indian friends in order to unravel the wicked intentions of the spoilers of bilateral relations."#IranIndiaDosti pic.twitter.com/UtIl0OKihu — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 9, 2021

The minor blast took place on January 29 evening in a high-security zone of the national capital. No one was injured. The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away at the Beating Retreat ceremony at the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations. The explosion took place on a day when India and Israel marked the completion of the 29th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami later, Israel's envoy to India Dr Ron Malka hinted that some nations or non-state organizations might feel threatened by the India-Israel bilateral ties.