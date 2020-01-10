Iran Denies Ukrainian Plane Was Hit By Missile, Calls It 'psychological Warfare'

Iran has refuted the claims that the Ukranian plane crash was the result of a ballistic missile hitting the jetliner. Calling the reports ‘psychological warfare’ against Tehran, Iran government's spokesperson said that all the countries, whose citizens were victims of the crash, and Boeing can send their representatives to join the process of investigation.

According to an Iranian news agency, Ali Abedzadeh, head of country’s Civil Aviation Organization, called these claims “illogical rumours”. Abedzadeh said that it is scientifically impossible that a missile can hit the Ukrainian plane, and such rumours are illogical.

'Share intelligence inputs'

Speaking at a news conference in Ottawa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said that the preliminary review of evidence indicated that the Boeing 737-800, carrying 63 Canadians, was hit by a surface-to-air missile. He added that the evidence suggests very clearly a possible and probable cause for the crash but maintained that this may have been done accidentally.

Iran has asked Canada to the share intelligence inputs referring to which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested that an Iranian missile brought down the Ukranian airliner. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has invited Boeing, the plane manufacturer, to take part in the enquiry after reports emerged that the crash was a result of a ballistic missile hitting the aircraft.

On January 8, the Ukranian plane crashed in Tehran soon after take-off and 176 people were killed in the accident. The people aboard the crashed jetliner belonged to Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Ukranian Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs said that the circumstances of the crash are still unclear. “It is now up to the experts to investigate it and to find answers to the question of what caused the crash. To do so, our experts must receive unconditional support for their investigation into the incident,” said the minister in a statement. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also called for a ‘full, credible and transparent’ investigation after reports of a surface-to-air missile strike hitting the aircraft surfaced.

(With inputs from agencies)