Iran Deploys Warplane, Special Forces To Intensify Anti-hijab Protests Crackdown: Report

Iran has begun to intensify its crackdown against protestors with Iranian security chiefs deploying tanks, special forces, and a warplane on Tuesday, according to Norway-based Hengaw rights group.The aircraft arrived in the provincial capital of Sanandaj overnight as buses carrying special forces headed towards the city, which is the home province of Mahsa Amini.

22-year-old Amini’s death in police custody on September 23, 2022, spread a nationwide wildfire of violent anti-hijab protests and demonstrations. The ongoing protests have claimed the lives of over 200 people, and continue to intensify particularly in Sanandaj. This has instilled fear among right groups, who are dreading more casualties and have accused authorities of bombarding local neighbourhoods.

While internet services have been disabled in the area, videos uploaded by the Hengaw group display gunfire in the city continue to do rounds on social media. Furthermore, an anonymous female protester informed the Guardian that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was conducting a “massacre.” “They have shut down the city and are slaughtering people inside with guns and bombs just because they are chanting for freedom,” she said.

Security crackdown intensifies in other regions

According to the Center for Human Rights in Iran, the situation remains dire even in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, where activists have said that over 90 people have died due to the protests since September 30, Arab News reported.

“The ruthless killings of civilians by security forces in Kurdistan province, on the heels of the massacre in Sistan-Baluchistan province, are likely preludes to severe state violence to come,” said its director Hadi Ghaemi.

The security crackdown also resulted in the arrest of Faezeh Hashemi, the daughter of former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. 59-year-old Hashemi, who is a women’s rights activist and an erstwhile member of the parliament, was arrested in Tehran on September 27 on the grounds of "collusion, disruption of public order, and propaganda against the Islamic republic.”

Earlier this week, Britain imposed sanctions against Iran’s “morality police in its entirety,” the Iranian police commander and the head of the Basij militia. This sparked a response from Iran’s government, which summoned Simon Shercliff, the British ambassador to Iran, to Tehran. Iran labelled the sanctions as “baseless” and accused the United Kingdom of getting in the way of the country’s internal matters.