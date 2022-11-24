Iran Deputy FM Meets Jaishankar, Accuses US Of 'destabilising' Energy Security Of World

Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs Ali Bagheri Kani, who arrived in Delhi to meet Indian FM S Jaishankar, expressed sharp criticism of the US and western nations by accusing them of being responsible for the energy security crisis that has taken over the world.

On Thursday, Kani spoke to ANI and talked about the sanctions imposed by the West on Iran, Russia, and Venezuela. “They have played a key role in destabilizing energy security of the world," he said, while calling for other governments to "hold these powers responsible for issues they have caused."

He also noted how western media outlets refrain from reporting and condemning gender-based violence inflicted by a “dynast regime.” “Women in Afghanistan killed by US made bombs. Girls & women in Palestine killed at hands of dynast regime. Yemeni daughters during past years killed mercilessly as a result of imposed famine but it's not reflected in news. They don't denounce/condemn this,” Kani said.

The Iranian minister revealed that his discussion with Jaishankar a day before touched upon the Chabahar port project. “One of the main topics of discussion in India was to promote our cooperation with India in Chabahar port... The project is not only important for Iran & India but pivotal for other countries in our region & is important for completion of North-South transit corridor,” he added.

Iran deputy FM talks about Iran-India ties

“I held a constructive meeting yesterday with EAM Jaishankar to discuss bilateral issues. We discussed that we need to strengthen our cooperation & consultation in order to promote our bilateral relations & continue our engagements with each other,” he went on to say.

Furthermore, Kani shared that he was invited to India by Jaishankar, and elucidated the mutually beneficial ties shared between Iran and India. “Iran & India are cooperating with each other in different domains & fields. In past year there have been consultations & talks b/w FMs of two countries. I have visited India on invitation of my counterpart,” he said, adding that the countries are “partners & complete each other. Iran enjoys huge energy resources & provides energy supplies to India. India is a major provider of food staples & helps Iran with the same.”

Pleased to receive Iranian deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs @Bagheri_Kani .



Discussed our bilateral cooperation, regional issues and JCPOA. pic.twitter.com/9T4mKerkxw — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 23, 2022

Kani addresses Mahsa Amini's death

Addressing the gravest issue that Iran currently faces, the minister claimed that 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was not killed in the custody of the morality police, but simply “passed away.” He then accused western media of “baseless” reporting of the events that ensued following her death.

“Mahsa Amini was not killed but passed away. Atmosphere has been created by western media, it is baseless & fallacious. Rights of Iranian nation are violated by these powers. The western regime has been responsible for the killing of Iranian daughters,” he said.