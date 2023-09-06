Iran Detains Uncle Of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini Ahead Of One-year Death Anniversary

The uncle of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who died last year in the morality police's custody sparking mass protests in Iran, was arrested on Tuesday. Safa Aeli was nabbed by the Iranian authorities in his hometown of Saghez, in the northwestern Kurdistan Province, on September 5 ahead of the anniversary of Amini's death, brother of Amini's, Ashkan Amini, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda. The reason for the detention was not revealed by the police. Social media posts, however, suggest that security forces in Saghez were involved in the arbitrary detention of Aeli.

The 30-year-old was approached by the Iranian security forces in Saqqez, Amini’s hometown. He was taken to an undisclosed location, according to Hengaw, a foreign-based rights group. Iranian forces detained Amini's uncle without an arrest warrant. And they did not reveal the motive, or charges during the detention. The international rights group revealed that as many as 72 family members of demonstrators who were killed last year have been detained over the past five months since Amini's death.

Iran dismisses Amini protests as 'foreign conspiracy'

The Iranian government had dismissed the mass protests as "riots" that were sparked due to the foreign conspiracy. Several Iranian actresses and women from other professions who appeared in public without the hijab have also been arrested, summoned by the authorities, gone missing, or prosecuted, with criminal courts ruling brutal sentences against the defendants for defying the dress code and exercising their individual rights and freedom.

This year, on the occasion of the first death anniversary of Amini, Iranian forces intensified the mass political crackdown on dissent, mainly harassing the relatives of the anti-hijab protesters who died last year. This included demonstrators, political and human rights activists, academics and everyone who actively supported the anti-regime movement. Iranian institutions also banned the students from education, forcing them to go into exile in the cities of Ahvaz, Semnan, Kashan, Urmia, and Ardabil.

In a more drastic measure, the cleric regime resorted to sending the women who defied the oppressive dress code rules to psychological centres and institutions, claiming that they were not in the right mental state. Gilan's police chief said that the charges brought against the detainees were conspiracy, cooperation in acts against national security, and involvement in propagandistic efforts against the system in favour of opposition factions. Authorities did not disclose the location of the detainees.