As nuclear talks in Vienna resumed on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry claimed that the West has realised that it must “back down” from its "maximal" demands. While speaking at a briefing in Tehran, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said that Iran has detected a new “realism” on the part of Western countries, that there can be no demands beyond the nuclear accord. However, Khatibzadeh also added that it is too early to judge if the US and the three European countries have drawn up a real agenda to commit to lifting sanctions.

"We sense a retreat, or rather realism from the Western parties in the Vienna negotiations, that there can be no demands beyond the nuclear accord," Khatibzadeh told reporters ahead of further negotiations in Vienna aimed at rescuing an accord on its nuclear programme.

However, "It is too early to judge if the United States and the three European countries have drawn up a real agenda to commit to lifting sanctions," he added.

Further, the Iranian official went on to say that the ongoing Vienna talks are the time for the opposing parties to show their commitment and show that they can progress in the area of lifting sanctions, guarantees and verification, on which a little progress has already been made. Khatibzadeh also confirmed that Tehran has been exchanging views and proposals with the US unofficially and through the other negotiating parties.

Stalled nuclear talks

Meanwhile, Tehran on Monday returned to the negotiating table in Vienna with global negotiators hoping to reinstate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which the United States had abandoned in 2018 under former President Donald Trump. Negotiations to restore the accord began last year but stopped in June as Iran elected ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi. The talks then resumed in late November and the latest round took place on Monday after a three-day break for the end of year holidays.

Iran has repeatedly said that it was ready to return to the terms of the arrangement only if the country was given the “assurances and verification” of US’ sanctions removal. On the other hand, the United States had earlier stated that it was fully prepared to lift sanctions inconsistent with JCPOA commitments, which would allow Iran to receive the economic benefits of the deal. However, in recent months, Israel has voiced some of the strongest concerns about Iran’s enrichment of Uranium, which increased after the US pulled out of the 2018 nuclear deal. Tel Aviv has been in “intensive dialogue” with nations involved in the negotiations in a bid to prevent the Iranian nuclear program.

