Iran Expresses Deep Concern In Intensification Of ISIS Activities In Afghanistan

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday expressed 'deep concern' over the intensification of Islamic State (ISIS) activities in Afghanistan, noting that the extremist group poses a serious threat to the country's future. Speaking at a daily press briefing, Khatibzadeh also highlighted that it is the responsibility of the ruling cabinet to ensure the security of Afghan people and "eliminate the terrorist threat" on their lives, Khaama News reported, quoting the senior diplomat. The concerns come following the ghastly ISIS attack on a military hospital earlier in November, killing 25 and injuring a dozen more.

Emphasising the harrowing humanitarian and economic crisis that Afghan people are reeling under, Khatibzadeh also stressed that "the people of Afghanistan are in a dangerous situation due to the onset of the cold season and living conditions." Noting the mammoth number of internal displacements in the country fuelled by conflict, which has risen by at least 73 per cent since June after the Taliban takeover in August, Khatibzadeh also stressed that "Iran cannot be indifferent to the displaced in Afghanistan."

Presence of the Islamic State in Afghanistan

According to International Rescue Committee (IRC), nearly 2,30,000 have been internally displaced in Afghanistan within two months after the Taliban seized Kabul in mid-August. In Kabul alone, some 17, 600 were acutely in need of humanitarian support, ranging from food, water, healthcare, and cash assistance, which the agency described as 'tip of the iceberg.'

Iran's concern come hot on the heels after the Iranian Foreign Ministry on November 14 received information about the presence of the Islamic State in Afghanistan, Sputnik reported, citing the foreign ministry statement. "We are very concerned with the growing extremism, terrorism (in Afghanistan) and it's worst form is the attacks on Muslim congregants," FM spokesperson Khatibzadeh had said adding that his concerns follow the "message about the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) presence there."

"This is very concerning," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said, as per the Russian news agency.

Iran's presidential envoy visits Kabul to discuss developments in Afghanistan

On November 15, Iran President's special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi visited Kabul to discuss the developments in Afghanistan with senior Taliban officials, Iran-based IRNA News reported. Speaking to the press, the special envoy had informed that the purpose of the visit focused on the political, economic, and security faced by the interim cabinet, and the situation of Afghan refugees and those living in the war-torn country. Responding to a question on whether Iran recognises the Taliban all-male caretaker cabinet, Qomi answered, "Iran respects the will of the Afghan people and Tehran's stance is in line with the wishes of the Afghan people," IRNA added.

(IMAGE: @SKhatibzadeh/Twitter/PTI)