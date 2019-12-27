Iran: Family Members Jailed For Mourning Man Killed In Anti-government Protest

An Iranian protester died in the month of November in Karaj during the demonstrations and this week his family reportedly wanted to honour him in accordance with Shiite tradition, however, a simple tribute led to the arrest of Bakhtiari family members. According to international media reports, the authorities have not specified the number of people killed during the demonstrations but it is believed that the killings have been the broadest since the 1979 revolution. Many families in mourning have reportedly been intimidated by authorities to stay quiet, however, the Bakhtiari family was undeterred.

Pouya Bakhtiari, 26, was killed on November 16. His family, last week, used his Instagram to invite ordinary Iranians and local foreign media to join them at a cemetery in their hometown of Karaj, west of Tehran, on December 26. Soon afterwards, Pouya's father, Manouchehr Bakhtiari was reportedly summoned to the local intelligence and security offices in Karaj. According to reports, authorities ordered him to cancel the ceremony and warned him that it could lead to unrest. However, Pouya's father refused after which several members of the Bakhtiari family were arrested. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took to Twitter to criticise the arrest of the Bakhtiari family members.

The U.S. strongly denounces the arrest of Pouya Bakhtiari’s parents, and calls for their immediate release. It’s time for the international community to stand together with the Iranian people and hold the regime accountable. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 24, 2019

Iran demonstrations

Fueled by President of Iran Hassan Rouhani's announcement of slashing of fuel subsidies, thousands of Iranians took on streets in several cities. The removal of fuel subsidies also led to a 50 per cent hike in the gasoline prices, however, the authorities have mostly retaliated to the protests with tear gas and lie ammunition into crowds. Officials in Iran have yet to say how many people died in the ensuing violence that saw banks, petrol pumps and police stations set on fire, but London-based human rights group Amnesty International said that the crackdown has claimed the lives of 161 demonstrators.

In November, the Iranian security reportedly arrested eight people with links to the CIA amid the protests. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the widespread protests a "very dangerous conspiracy." and pinned the blame on the US as well as the West for propagating the protests in Iraq and Lebanon against the establishment.

