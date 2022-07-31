Iran Flood Death Toll Surpasses 80; Rescue Operation Still Undergoing: Report

Severe floods that have devastated Iran for over a week had claimed the lives of at least 80 people and left another 30 people missing, state media reported on Saturday. As quoted by the state news agency IRNA, the Secretary-General of the Red Crescent Society, Yaghoub Soleimani said that from the beginning of the Iranian month of Mordad on July 23, “59 people died and 30 are still missing in the incidents caused by recent floods”.

In addition to this, on Friday, July 29, Iran reported the death of at least 53 people as a result of landslides and flash floods in the week around the nation, including those who died in a mudslide in Tehran the day before, according to state TV.

Furthermore, work has been continuing to clean up the damage inflicted by a landslide in Iran's capital on Thursday, July 28. In Tehran's northwestern parts, torrential rainfall during the early morning of Thursday led to flash floods, followed by landslides, which damaged the city's Imamzadeh Davood shrine, Associated Press reported.

Nine individuals were hurt in the event, according to Iranian official television, and rescue crews were summoned to the location. The landslide happened in a region near the Alborz mountains in Tehran. The mishap resulted in the collapse of a bridge, and restaurant owner Vahid Noorizadeh reported that several customers were trapped in a restaurant next to the valley, as per the Associated Press report.

According to media reports, military forces have joined rescue efforts and are assisting in the transportation of thousands of people from distant areas to safer locations.

Iran flood warnings were issued to inhabitants of Tehran's hilly districts

Apart from this, Yousef Karegar, the mayor of Estahban, revealed that heavy downpours flooded the Roudbal river near the city. At least six individuals remained missing, according to Karegar, despite the fact that rescue workers had managed to rescue 55 individuals trapped by the flash flooding, as per media reports.

Notably, officials had earlier issued flood warnings and heavy rain advisories to inhabitants of Tehran's hilly districts before the landslide. Additionally, they issued a warning about forecasting heavy rainfall for Thursday.

Meanwhile, seven Iraqi visitors were killed by flash floods caused by torrential rains in northeastern Iran on Saturday, according to Iranian official media. The death toll from the country's ongoing downpours is continuing to rise.

According to the government-run IRNA news agency, the visitors were among a group of 13 Iraqis who were travelling to Iran. A flash flood carried away their vehicle while it was being driven along a route in Mashhad, which is located around 900 kilometres north of Tehran. five women and the Iranian driver of the group were among the deceased. While the other passengers were able to reach safety, three Iraqis were missing.

(Image: AP)