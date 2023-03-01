Iran Forcing Students To Attend Mandatory Sessions On Wearing Hijab Amid Protests: Report

An academic group in Iran has disclosed that a number of female students have been compelled to attend counseling sessions for not complying with the mandatory hijab law in the country. The group claims that these sessions are mandatory and have been enforced on these students as a consequence of not adhering to the dress code properly, as per a report by Radio Free Europe.

The death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman, who passed away on September 16 last year while in police custody, on charges of wearing a headscarf improperly, sparked widespread outrage and protests in Iran. Thousands of people took to the streets to demand greater rights and freedom for women.

Students are being penalised for protesting

Universities, especially in Tehran, have been the site of numerous protests, with many students refusing to attend classes. The protesting students have been heard chanting slogans like "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" during the rallies. Some female students have even gone so far as to remove and burn their headscarves as a symbol of protest. The Union Council of Iranian Students has reported that Shiraz University issued a summons to students citing "violations" to the dress code. The university has reportedly asked the students to seek mandatory consultation with university authorities.

According to the Union Council of Iranian Students, several universities in the country have taken similar action as Shiraz University, summoning students for "mandatory cultural camps" for not complying with the dress code. Soore University in Tehran reportedly sent text messages to a group of female students, urging them to participate in such camps. The council has condemned these summonses as an attempt to suppress and stigmatize students, calling them "reprehensible and unjustifiable".

Professors are not being spared either

Recent weeks have seen a number of university professors being suspended or dismissed for supporting protesting students. In most cases, students have sought the backing of their professors, and some lecturers and professors have openly expressed solidarity with the protesters. Universities and students have played a key role in the push for increased social and political freedoms in Iran. Back in 1999, students protested against the closure of a reformist newspaper, which ultimately led to a brutal raid on the dormitories of Tehran University, resulting in the death of one student.

Over the years, the authorities have targeted student activists and leaders, arresting them and imposing bans on their ability to study. According to the activist HRANA news agency, as of January 26, over 700 university students had been arrested during the recent wave of unrest. Many of these students have been handed harsh sentences, including imprisonment and flogging. In addition, dozens of students have been suspended or expelled from their studies, as the security forces work to quell widespread dissent.