On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian accused the White House of playing the “Iranophobia game” and dismissed the US claims about the presence of the Al-Qaeda leader in Iran. The Iranian diplomat called this game “Patently absurd and baseless”. The Iranian Foreign Minister took to Twitter on Thursday to dismiss the claims and express his discontent over the issue. The chief diplomat even went on to blame the US for creating the terrorist group in the first place.

“I advise the White House to stop the failed Iranophobia game. Linking Al-Qaeda to Iran is patently absurd and baseless,” Abdollahian wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Those who created Al-Qaeda and DAESH must be held to account for spreading terrorism worldwide. Don't give false addresses,” he added. The tweet came after the US Department of State spokesperson, Ned Price asserted on Wednesday that Seif al-Adel, the new leader of al-Qaeda, was based in Iran, Tehran Times reported. Following the assertion the, US Federal Bureau of Investigation, announced a $10 million bounty on him.

‘Iran offering safe haven to al-Qaeda’: Price

On Wednesday, the US State Department spokesperson accused Tehran of providing safe haven to the terrorist group. “First, on Saif al Adel, our assessment aligns with that of the UN, the assessment that you referenced that Saif al Adel is based in Iran,” Price asserted at a press briefing on Wednesday. “ When it comes to his presence there, offering safe haven to al-Qaida is just another example of Iran’s wide-ranging support for terrorism, its destabilizing activities in the Middle East and beyond,” he added. Iran’s permanent mission to the UN then went on to call the assertions made by Price, “misinformation” and stated that such false claims can hinder the efforts to combat terrorism. “The global network of al-Qaeda was dismantled after the death of Osama Bin Laden and the organization is no longer in existence but its extremist ideology still persists. The emergence of ISIS has taken the place of Al-Qaeda and has given rise to a new form of terrorism,” the organisation wrote on Twitter. “It is worth noting that the address for the so-called newly appointed Al-Qaeda leader is incorrect. This misinformation could potentially hinder efforts to combat terrorism,” the Iranian body added.

