Iran Foreign Minister Slams West's Double Standards Amid Growing Anti-Hijab Protests

Iran’s foreign minister said the west is provoking Iranian youth and women and that the western media is responsible for escalation in violence in the country. Iran has been witnessing massive protests over the nation’s hijab rules since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 this year.

Global leaders have slammed the Iranian government’s response to the protests. Concerns intensified after reports emerged that Iranian authorities were detaining foreigners participating in the anti-hijab protests.

'International influence'

Iran says protests in the country have intensified due to “international influence”.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Iranian Foreign Minister, accused the west of “duplicity” on its stance on human rights. Amirabdollahian’s comments came in a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Woke Hoekstra on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.

While addressing the anti-hijab protests, the two leaders also spoke of the 400 years of cordial relationship shared by both nations, Iranian News Agency Tasmin News reported.

Protests raging for months

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died in custody of Iran’s morality police. She was taken into custody reportedly for not wearing the hijab in strict accordance with the nation’s rules. While authorities say Amini died due to underlying disease, her family maintains she was beaten to death.

Amini’s death sparked a wave of protests in the west Asian nation with women at the forefront. Iranian law enforcement has cracked down heavily on the protests.