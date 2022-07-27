Iran hasn’t done anything in recent times that depicted its eagerness to re-enter the 2015 nuclear deal. Formally named Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), talks on returning to the deal had been long-stalled but as its signatories met last month, Tehran touted “positive” outcomes. But on Tuesday, US State Department slammed the Islamic Republic for inaction and said that they were not ready to return to the nuclear deal.

“Every day that they drag their feet or every day that is filled with nothing but silence on their end, it’s an indication to us that they are not serious and that they are not ready to re-enter the JCPOA on a mutual basis,” Price said.

'We are clear eyed'

Price, however, defended America’s stance towards the controversial deal saying “For our part, we’re not dragging our feet.” The diplomat further emphasised that the White House was actively working with allies and partners to return to determine if there is an opportunity to return to mutual compliance with the JCPOA. He further explained that they were doing it for an “extraordinarily simple reason”, that is because they are interested in doing so.

“We are clear-eyed about the circumstances,” said Price. “We are clear-eyed about our Iranian interlocutors.” For that reason the US has been “preparing equally for scenarios in which there is a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA, and a scenario in which there is not a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA.”

A similar remark was recently made by the head of the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), Richard Moore who opined that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei does not want to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal. In an interview with CNN, the MI6 chief said he believed that Khamenei wants Iran to “cut a deal” as hope to revive fades away. Moore also said that he is “sceptical” of the Iranian Supreme Leader’s motives. He noted that the deal is “absolutely on the table” but “I don’t think Iranians want it”.

Moore said, “I don't think the Supreme Leader of Iran wants to cut a deal”. “I think the deal absolutely is on the table and the European powers and the and the administration here are very, very clear on that and I don't think that the Chinese and Russians on this issue would block it. But I don't think the Iranians want it”, he added.

