Iran 'has Failed' To Honour Agreement On Monitoring Equipment: UN Nuclear Watchdog

Iran has failed to comply with the agreement struck with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) two weeks ago on servicing monitoring cameras to avert a nuclear deal crisis, the UN nuclear watchdog has said in a statement on Sunday, Sept. 26. While the Islamic Republic permitted the agency to install the surveillance equipment in other major facilities, it failed to provide IAEA access to the TESA Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing to replace the camera, the nuclear watchdog said.

“The (IAEA) Director General (Rafael Grossi) stresses that Iran’s decision not to allow Agency access to the TESA Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop is contrary to the agreed terms of the Joint Statement issued on 12 September,” the IAEA said in the statement issued early on Sunday.

Iran had agreed to allow the IAEA to service monitoring cameras at the Iranian nuclear sites after a meeting was held on Sept. 12 between International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi, and Mohammad Eslami, who heads the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI). The IAEA Director Grossi, however, had called the deal a “stopgap”, adding that the measure will allow time for diplomacy in the 2015 JCPOA talks. "This cannot be a permanent solution," Grossi told reporters after holding the talks reportedly facilitated by Russia. "If you ask me how many months, how many days, it's difficult for me to say. But I don't see this as a long-term prospect."

"We agreed over the replacement of the memory cards of the agency's cameras," Islami had informed a state press briefing. "IAEA's inspectors are permitted to service the identified equipment and replace their storage media, which will be kept under the joint IAEA and AEOI seals in the Islamic Republic of Iran," the nuclear bodies emphasized in a joint statement.

[Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, center, speaks during a joint press briefing with Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, second right, in Tehran, Iran. Credit: AP]

[Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, center, speaks with Deputy Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi. Credit: AP]

Agreement 'to give space for diplomacy'

Grossi had also told reporters at Vienna airport ahead of his return that the agreement reached with Iran was intended to "give space for diplomacy so that wider solutions can be reached”. The consensus was reached between Iran and IAEA ahead of the 13-17 September meeting on JCPOA negotiations of the IAEA's 35-nation board of governors with P5+1 to push for a resolution to restore the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Iran, which currently holds all the recordings at its nuclear sites, had permitted the IAEA to record activity at some of its critical nuclear facilities. In May 2021, although, Iran’s parliament speaker announced that the UN nuclear watchdog and the international inspectors can no longer access surveillance images after the negotiations on JCPOA hit the deadlock.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told the Iranian state TV that the window of negotiation with the US and other Western powers had narrowed amid escalating tensions during the diplomatic effort in Vienna and that the IAEA will not have the right to access to nuclear site images from May 22. In apparent sabotage in June, one of four IAEA cameras at a major Iranian nuclear plant was also destroyed. Iran’s Parliament in December, last year, had passed legislation in the parliament that would suspend UN inspections of its nuclear facilities if European signatories did not agree to lift banking sanctions by February 2021. The IAEA had then managed to strike a three-month deal in order to hold Iran from executing the threat of “deleting all surveillance images.”