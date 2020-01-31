Union Budget
Iran's Health Minister Urges Government To Ban Entry Of Travellers From China

Rest of the World News

Iranian Health Minister wrote a letter to the government to ban the Chinese Nationals from entering Iran due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Iran

Iran’s Health Minister, Saeed Namaki, has reportedly urged the Iranian government to ban Chinese Nationals from entering Iran due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak. His request extended to all travel channels to the country including sea, air, and land as a containment effort to suppress any contagion from the strain of the disease.

“In a letter to Vice-President (Eshagh) Jahangiri, I urged the government to ban travellers from China, whether by sea, land or air. Also, Iran's ports are on full alert and ready to confront the coronavirus," Namaki tweeted.

Read Coronavirus: China Wants Countries To Avoid 'overreaction', Calls For Solidarity

An official of Iran's Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed that the country had no instances of the Coronavirus yet, and the two Chinese nationals suspected of the virus in Tabriz were diagnosed with Type B influenza, suggest reports. Kianush Jahanpur, Head of the Health Ministry's Public Relations and Information Center, Iran said that the medical tests have confirmed that Chinese nationals quarantined in Tabriz were tested negative for Coronavirus, according to reports.

He warned the Iranian citizens via tweet to remain vigilant of the "rumour virus" that he deemed more precarious than the 2019-nCoV.

Read China: People Adopt Weird Precautionary Measures Against Deadly Wuhan Coronavirus

Iran has no instances of coronavirus, confirmed Iran's health minister

Alireza Raisi, Deputy Health Minister to Iran informed the reports that the touristic trips to-and-fro Iran and China were officially banned, restriction orders were in place for business activities. With the assistance of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, 70 Iranians will be evacuated out of Wuhan on a chartered flight, he added.

Ebrahim Shakiba, Head of the Health Department of Kermanshah Province said that the border posts between the Iran and Iraq and all health centres in the province were on full alert following reports of Coronavirus outbreak in Iraqi Kurdistan. Shakiba stressed in the media that no confirmed cases of coronavirus infection have been reported by Iranian medical centres.

(Image Credit: AP)

Read China-return Student Referred To Cuttack Hospital For Possible Coronavirus Infection

Read Army Rushes To Build Quarantine Facility As 300 Set To Arrive From Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

(With Agency Inputs)

