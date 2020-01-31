Iran's Health Minister Urges Government To Ban Entry Of Travellers From China

Iran’s Health Minister, Saeed Namaki, has reportedly urged the Iranian government to ban Chinese Nationals from entering Iran due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak. His request extended to all travel channels to the country including sea, air, and land as a containment effort to suppress any contagion from the strain of the disease.

در‌ نامه‌ای از آقای دکتر جهانگیری خواستم به وزارت خارجه و وزارت راه ابلاغ کند تا اطلاع ثانوی از ورود هرگونه مسافر از مبدا چین به هر طریقی(هوایی، زمینی و دریایی) جلوگیری شود،

همچنین تمام پایگاه‌های بهداشتی در تمام و‌رودی‌های کشور از آغاز شیوع کرونا در حال آماده باش کامل هستند. — سعید نمکی (@saeednamaki) January 31, 2020

“In a letter to Vice-President (Eshagh) Jahangiri, I urged the government to ban travellers from China, whether by sea, land or air. Also, Iran's ports are on full alert and ready to confront the coronavirus," Namaki tweeted.

An official of Iran's Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed that the country had no instances of the Coronavirus yet, and the two Chinese nationals suspected of the virus in Tabriz were diagnosed with Type B influenza, suggest reports. Kianush Jahanpur, Head of the Health Ministry's Public Relations and Information Center, Iran said that the medical tests have confirmed that Chinese nationals quarantined in Tabriz were tested negative for Coronavirus, according to reports.

He warned the Iranian citizens via tweet to remain vigilant of the "rumour virus" that he deemed more precarious than the 2019-nCoV.

Alireza Raisi, Deputy Health Minister to Iran informed the reports that the touristic trips to-and-fro Iran and China were officially banned, restriction orders were in place for business activities. With the assistance of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, 70 Iranians will be evacuated out of Wuhan on a chartered flight, he added.

Ebrahim Shakiba, Head of the Health Department of Kermanshah Province said that the border posts between the Iran and Iraq and all health centres in the province were on full alert following reports of Coronavirus outbreak in Iraqi Kurdistan. Shakiba stressed in the media that no confirmed cases of coronavirus infection have been reported by Iranian medical centres.

