Iran Imposes Sanctions On UK's Officials And Organisations For Promoting 'terrorism'

Iran has imposed sanctions on UK officials and institutes for allegedly backing "terrorism". The sanctions were imposed by Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday. Iran accused these UK officials of "supporting terrorism and terrorist groups, promoting and instigating terrorism, violence and hate-mongering and violation of human rights," as per a statement by Iranian Foreign Ministry mentioned in a Xinhua news report.

The statement issued by Iranian Foreign Ministry on its website read that the decision was a "response in kind" and well within the sanctions mechanism and related legal rules. "Iran holds the British government responsible and accountable for supporting terrorists and violators of human rights who organize and instigate rioting and acts of terrorism in Iran from UK soil," read the statement from Iran's foreign ministry. The organisations that were placed under the sanctions list include British government communications headquarter, National Cyber Security Centre of Britain, Global media, Volant media, DMA media, Iran International and BBC Persian.

Why did Iran impose these sanctions?

Some of the UK officials who have been placed under the sanctions list are - British Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendha and British military commander in the Gulf Don MacKinnon. The sanctions will lead to prohibition of these individuals from entering into Iran and it will also freeze their financial assets and bank accounts inside the jurisdiction of Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had indicated that sanctions will be imposed by saying that Tehran will target organisations and individuals who have played an alleged role in promoting "violence and extremism". "Violence and extremism" refers to nationwide protests that broke out in Iran after 22 year old Mahsa Amini died when she was in custody of Iran's police.

She was taken into custody for wearing her hijab "improperly", and since her death, Iran has been witnessing the most significant protests since the Islamic revolution. The Iranian regime is relying on Basij, a voluntary paramilitary organisation to crackdown on protests. According to a report by AP, the Basij are extremely loyal to the Islamic regime and they are tasked with the responsibility of protecting the Iranian regime from internal challenges and threats.