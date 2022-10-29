Iran Is An Ever More ‘relevant’ Problem, Says Nuclear Watchdog Chief Rafael Grossi

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi on Friday stated that Iran has become a problem that is much more ‘relevant’, supposedly in reference to the increasing number of cutting-edge centrifuges the country is employing to enrich uranium. Iran has reportedly been establishing and enriching with additional cascades, or clusters, of cutting-edge centrifuges at its underground enrichment sites at Natanz and Fordow, according to recent private reports by IAEA to member nations obtained by Reuters.

During a Washington on-stage discussion, when questioned about how he saw the world today, Grossi stated that Iran rather than Ukraine “continues to be a problem.” According to the Reuters report, the IAEA chief, at the Carnegie International Nuclear Policy Conference, said, “I see every day through my inspectors how this problem is getting more and more relevant, and I’m choosing a word which is neutral. It’s an even more relevant problem every day”.

Iran's evaluation of uranium traces found in secret sites reopened a separate dispute with the UN's nuclear inspectors

Furthermore, Grossi clarified that his probe into the uranium traces and his attempts to get Iran to provide an explanation for how they got to be there would not be compromised by political pressure, Reuters reported. Notably, the IAEA's probe into uranium traces discovered at unreported sites is one of the key points of disagreement in indirect discussions with the United States to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.

Besides this, in the month of September, the US Special Envoy to Iran, Robert Malley emphasised that if Iran continues its demand that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should end the investigation into inexplicable amounts of uranium detected in the country, there would be no prospect of a return to the nuclear deal. He said that Iran's evaluation of uranium traces found in secret sites reopened a separate dispute with the UN's nuclear inspectors, Associated Press reported.

Malley told Israel’s Channel 12 News, “Either Iran resolves it by cooperating with the IAEA or it won’t be resolved. If that’s the position that Iran sticks to, there can’t be a deal," The Times of Israel reported. Reports state that the IAEA has frequently requested Iran to submit details about fabricated uranium particles found at unnamed facilities. According to the UN nuclear inspector, Iran had a planned nuclear weapons program up until 2003. Iran is expected to explain the radioactive traces and provide assurances that they are not being utilized as a part of a nuclear weapons program as a member of the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT).

(Image: AP)