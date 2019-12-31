Iran Is Using Proxies For Attacking Coalition Forces: US

Jonathan Hoffman has warned Iraq over attacks on the people of Iraq. In a statement, the assistant to the Secretary of Defence said that Iran was attacking its people through proxies. The United States also demanded Iran to immediately stop targeting coalition forces in the region and respect Iraq's sovereignty.

The United States has warned Iran over attacks on coalition forces and accused the regime of waging war through proxies. Jonathan Hoffman, Assistant to the Secretary of Defence said that Iran must cease its attacks otherwise there could be more “defensive action” by the US.

Jonathan Hoffman explains the reason behind the attack

Explaining the reason behind the action taken by US, he said: “In response to repeated Kataib Hizbollah (KH) attacks on Iraqi bases that host Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces, US forces have conducted precision defensive strikes against five KH facilities in Iraq and Syria that will degrade KH's ability to conduct future attacks against OIR coalition forces.”

He said that the US forces targeted two locations in Syria and three in Iraq. Those locations were important for the Kataib Hizbollah as the organization used them for running its operations. They acted as planning and execution centres for the militia group that often targets the coalition forces in the region.

Sharing details of the attacks by the militia group, he said the “recent KH strikes included a 30-plus rocket attack on an Iraqi base near Kirkuk that resulted in the death of a US citizen and injured four US service members and two members of the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF)”.

According to the US official “KH has a strong linkage with Iran's Quds Force and has repeatedly received lethal aid and other support from Iran that it has used to attack OIR coalition forces”. The US reminded Iran of the reasons behind the presence of the coalition forces. They were there to “defeat ISIS”.

“The OIR coalition is in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS and provide advice and assistance to the ISF. The U.S. and its coalition partners fully respect Iraqi sovereignty and support a strong and independent Iraq. The US, however, will not be deterred from exercising its right of self-defence”, said the official.

Hoffman said that the KH has attacked many members of the Iraqi Security Forces and the US and Iraq are working together to “see these KH attacks on ISF and OIR forces cease once and for all”.

