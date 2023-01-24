The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the fresh sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United Kingdom and revealed that Iran is planning to retaliate. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani strongly denounced the two western actors for imposing sanctions on a number of Iranian individuals and legal entities. The Iranian official also pledged to target the western individuals and entities that “violate human rights” in retaliation.

“The move by the European Union and the UK regime shows their mental inability to correctly understand the realities of Iran and their confusion regarding the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the foreign ministry spokesperson asserted. Kanaani then went on to state that the plethora of sanctions imposed by the west will not “undermine the will and determination of the Iranian nation in countering foreign interference and plots.” The aggressive remarks from the Iranian diplomat came after the EU slapped fresh sanctions on more than 35 Iranian officials and organisations. Earlier this month, the United Kingdom also sanctioned the Prosecutor General of Iran, Jafar Montazeri, following the execution of British-Iranian National Alireza Akbari. EU, the UK, and other western nations are imposing sanctions on Iran over the brutal crackdown on the anti-hijab protests by the authoritarian regime.

Sanctions show their ‘desperation & disillusionment’: Kanaani

According to the Tuesday statement, Kanaani asserted that the fresh sanctions show the west’s “desperation” since they “failed” to foment instability in Iran. “recent sanctions by Europe and the UK against some members of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, as well as the judiciary, military, law enforcement and cultural officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, are a show of their desperation, disillusionment, and anger over their recent humiliating defeat in fomenting instability in Iran, despite their efforts and heavy investment,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson exclaimed. The Iranian diplomat called the sanctions “failed policies”, and assured that reciprocal measures will be taken soon. Kanaani concluded his statement by saying that Iran will “soon” announce a new list of sanctions against “violators of human rights and promoters of terrorism in the European Union and the UK.”