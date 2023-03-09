Iran Launches New Warship As Tensions With Israel Remain High

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy has bolstered its fleet with the addition of a new warship and dozens of missile-launching speed boats, according to a report by Iran International, a US-based news network. The move comes even as Iran is facing a severe economic recession.

The vessels are said to be part of a major upgrade to the navy's capabilities. At an unveiling ceremony in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Thursday, the IRGC showcased the Shahid Mahdavi warship, which was converted from a commercial vessel, as well as 99 Ashura and Tariq speed boats that have been upgraded from rocket-launching vessels to missile-launching ones. The cost of the project has not been disclosed.

Iran has seen an escalation in tensions with Israel in the last few months. Iran has also announced the acquisition of new weapons and radars in its arsenal. The move is part of an ongoing effort to expand the country's naval capabilities.

Meanwhile, Israel has refused to rule out use of military force in response to Iran's nuclear programme. At a ceremony in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, IRGC Navy commander Alireza Tangsiri declared that the newly added Shahid Mahdavi warship is fully equipped to carry out missions aimed at ensuring security in the seas.

What are the capabilities of the warship?

“The Mahdavi ocean-going vessel is ready to carry out missions with all the necessary equipment and facilities to create stable security in the seas,” he said. The newly unveiled Shahid Mahdavi warship, which boasts a weight of 2,100 tons and dimensions of 240 metres in length and 27 metres in width, is equipped with an impressive array of advanced weaponry and communication systems, according to IRGC Navy commander Alireza Tangsiri. Among its capabilities are a 3D phased array radar, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, and state-of-the-art telecommunication technologies. The vessel also has the ability to transport helicopters, UAVs, missile launchers, and various missile defence and radar systems.

A look at the IRCG

The IRGC was founded in Iran in 1979, shortly after the Islamic Revolution that ousted the country's monarch, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. The IRGC was created as a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces tasked with defending the newly established Islamic Republic against both internal and external threats.

Initially, the IRGC focused primarily on protecting the revolution from internal threats, including groups opposed to the new Islamic government. However, in the years that followed, the IRGC expanded its role to include a range of military, economic, and political activities, making it one of the most powerful institutions in Iran. Today, the IRGC is a highly influential force in Iranian politics and society, with extensive control over the country's military, intelligence, and economic sectors.