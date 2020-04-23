Iran Want United States To Be Held Accountable For 'cruel Sanctions' Amid Pandemic

As the world struggles with COVID-19 pandemic, Iran on Thursday, April 23 called for the United States to be held accountable for “cruel” sanctions that have obstructed the Islamic state's measures to curb the spread of the deadly infection. The pandemic has till now claimed 5,391 lives and infected about 85,996 people in Iran. The Trump administration imposed heavy sanctions on the Islamic republic after the US pulled out of Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, in a ministry statement said "Today, the coronavirus has spread not only in Iran but in almost all countries, and it requires serious effort and collective action to deal with it. In addition to fighting the virus, Iran faces illegal and inhuman American sanctions, doubling the pressure on the Iranian people".

'Violation of UNSC resolution'

Elaborating further, Araghchi said that it was the right of Iranian people to have access to their financial resources for combating the coronavirus infection and counter its economic consequences.

Terming United Stated as callous, the Shiite lawmaker said that the US’ "cruel and unilateral sanctions" constitute a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 and therefore the United States should be “held accountable.”

According to reports, medicines and medical gears are exempted from the sanctions, but purchases as usually blocked by banks who refrain from processing transactions for fear of heavy penalties.

US-Iran feud in the sea

Recently, Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief warned Washington of “decisive response” from Tehran. This came after US President Donald Trump said on April 22 that he has instructed American troops to “shoot down” Iranian boats that cause trouble for the US ships deployed in the Gulf. Major General Hossein Salami told state television that Iran’s response would be “quick and efficient”.

Salami reportedly also said that the Iranian forces have also received orders to target American troops “if they try to endanger the safety” of their “war boats”. Trump took to Twitter to warn Tehran after the Revolutionary Guards said they had launched their first military satellite of the country. The US President had said that “if they (Iran) harass” US ships, the American troops are ordered to destroy them.

