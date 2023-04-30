Iran Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Says ‘even One American In Iraq Is Too Much'

During a meeting with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid in Tehran on Saturday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei criticised the presence of the US military in Iraq. According to Iranian state media outlet IRNA, Khamenei stated that “The presence of even one American in Iraq is too much” and accused the US of being disloyal to its European allies. Khamenei called on Iran to expand “bilateral cooperation” during the meeting.

This comes after US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin’s unannounced visit to Baghdad last month, during which he stated that US troops were “ready to remain in Iraq.” Although Iraqi President Rashid emphasised the importance of Iraq-Iran relations in a statement following the meeting, he did not directly address Khamenei’s remarks about the presence of Americans in Iraq, as per a report from CNN.

Austin vowed to reinforce US-Iraq strategic partnership during his Iraq visit

Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defense who visited Iraq in March, became the highest-ranking Cabinet official to do so since the Biden administration took office. During his trip, Austin said that he aimed to reinforce the "US-Iraq strategic partnership" as Iraq moves towards greater security and sovereignty. The visit took place just days before the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion of Iraq, which toppled the regime of Saddam Hussein.

While in Iraq, Austin declared that US forces are "ready to remain" in the country at the request of the Iraqi government. He added that these forces would be operating in a non-combat role, providing advice, assistance, and support to the Iraqi-led fight against terrorism. The Defense Secretary described this mission as crucial, stating that the US was proud to aid its Iraqi partners.

Why is US in Iraq and what is it doing there?

The US military's role in Iraq is centered on the fight against ISIS, with the country being a crucial ally in that campaign. However, unlike in Syria where US forces worked alongside Syrian Democratic Forces and other allies, the US military's involvement in Iraq is primarily limited to advising and assisting Iraqi forces. The official combat mission in Iraq was declared over in 2021.

During his unannounced visit to Baghdad, Defense Secretary Austin emphasised the importance of partnership between the US and Iraq in promoting security, stability, and sovereignty in Iraq. He pledged to continue strengthening and expanding these partnerships.