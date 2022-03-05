Iran Likely To Respond To UN's Nuclear Queries By May As Talks On Agreement To Conclude

With the discussions over Iran's nuclear deal in Vienna nearing an end, Tehran, on Saturday stated that it would provide answers to the UN's nuclear watchdog by the end of May. The development comes as Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited Tehran recently and stated that European negotiators appear to be closing into the deadline to see if the 2015 agreement can be revived. Notably, Grossi has been pleading with Iran for years to answer queries regarding man-made uranium particles discovered at the country's former nuclear installations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Iran has long denied any interest in nuclear weapons. Mohammad Eslami, who is the head of the civilian Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, stated that they have reached an accord wherein Iran would provide documentation that will clear the ambiguities concerning their country, reported AP. Prior to meetings of the IAEA's membership, Iran has made conciliatory gestures. The next meeting of the Board of Governors is scheduled to be held on Monday.

Grossi also met with Hossein Amirabdollahian

Grossi later met with Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran's Foreign Minister and in exchange for the removal of crippling economic sanctions, Iran agreed to sharply restrict its uranium enrichment. However, a unilateral withdrawal from the accord by then-President Donald Trump in 2018 caused years of tensions and violence throughout the Middle East. Tehran now enriches uranium to 60% purity, mounting concerns among nuclear nonproliferation specialists that the country is getting closer to having enough material for an atomic weapon if it decides to pursue one.

Since February 2021, Iran has kept IAEA surveillance camera footage and has refused to let inspectors access them during nuclear talks. Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations and a crucial mediator in the talks, stated on Thursday that the talks are nearly over. Meanwhile, Philippe Errera, a French negotiator stated on Twitter on Friday that they hope to come back fast to finalise because they are very close to an agreement. Apart from this, British negotiator Stephanie Al-Qaq said that they are nearing an agreement.

Two new underground missile and drone facilities

In the meantime, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard revealed two new underground missile and drone facilities in the country on Saturday, reported AP. These include surface-to-surface missiles and armed drones, which are capable of hiding themselves from adversary radar.

