Iran Likely To Send Air Defence Systems To Syria To Guard Against Israeli Strikes: Report

Iran plans to send air defense systems to Syria in order to defend against possible Israeli airstrikes, as per a report on Iranian state television. According to a report from the Times of Israel, the announcement comes after an alleged Israeli airstrike in Damascus last weekend, which targeted a meeting of Syrian and Iranian officials involved in drone manufacturing, as well as members of Hezbollah. Syria reported that five people were killed and 15 others were injured in the attack.

The Israeli military has not commented on the strike, in line with its policy of not publicly discussing air raids in Syria. However, the Israeli military has previously acknowledged carrying out hundreds of sorties against Iran-backed groups attempting to gain a foothold in Syria over the past decade. Israeli officials have claimed that the IDF does not target civilians and makes efforts to minimize damage to residential areas. Iran's foreign ministry has condemned, although there hasn't been any word on Iranian casualties.

The proxy conflict between Iran and Israel playing out in Syria

The proxy conflict between Iran and Israel in Syria is rooted in longstanding geopolitical and ideological tensions between the two countries. This conflict has played out against the backdrop of the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011 and has since drawn in various regional and global powers.

Iran has been a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since the start of the civil war, providing military and financial support to his government. Iran sees Syria as a crucial link in its regional alliance network, which also includes the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and the Shiite-dominated government in Iraq. Israel, on the other hand, has long viewed Iran as a major regional rival and a threat to its security. Israel has been particularly concerned about Iran's support for Hezbollah, which has thousands of rockets aimed at Israel's territory.

In Syria, Iran and Israel have been engaged in a proxy conflict that involves various tactics, including airstrikes, cyberattacks, and the arming of local militias. Iran has used Syria as a conduit to supply weapons and other military equipment to Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel has repeatedly bombed Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria in an effort to prevent the transfer of advanced weapons that could threaten its security.

In addition, Iran has been accused of building military bases and training facilities in Syria, which Israel sees as a direct threat to its security. Israel has also accused Iran of using Syrian territory to launch drone attacks on its territory. The conflict between Iran and Israel in Syria has been complicated by the involvement of other regional and global powers. Russia, for example, has been a key ally of the Assad government and has provided military support to its forces. Russia has also tried to balance its relationships with Iran and Israel in Syria, seeking to avoid a direct conflict between the two.

The United States has also been involved in the Syrian conflict, providing support to various anti-Assad rebel groups. However, the Trump administration largely withdrew U.S. troops from Syria in 2019, leaving a power vacuum that has been filled by various actors, including Russia, Iran, and Turkey.