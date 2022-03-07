Russia on Monday demanded that the sanctions imposed by the West in the wake of its military operation in Ukraine should not impact its trade with Tehran, considering the stringent of sanctions has come as a roadblock for Iran's nuclear deal. However, Iranian official Ali Shamkhani has stated that Tehran is looking for new solutions to restore its nuclear agreement with global powers after Russia's demand, reported AP. Shamkhani further asserted that it's logical that participants in Vienna respond and react based on their interests and that Iran's interactions are also purely based on the interests of their employees and as a result, they will seek new solutions to quicken the process.

Meanwhile, in recent days, negotiators from Vienna have indicated that a potential nuclear deal is close, with the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog agreeing to a timeframe with Iran for the disclosure of answers to long-standing queries regarding Tehran's programme. However, on Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that he wants guarantees from at least at the level of the Secretary of State that the US sanctions will not harm Moscow's relations with Tehran.

'Sanctions imposed on Russia has nothing to do with Iran's nuclear deal'

However, on Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken dismissed Lavrov's demand, stating that the nuclear deal and sanctions against Russia over the Ukrainian conflict were completely different and that sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine have nothing to do with Iran's nuclear deal.

In the meantime, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Monday that sanctions should not be utilised to hinder peaceful nuclear cooperation between China, Iran, and Russia. Notably, the nuclear agreement includes China and Russia, as well as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. Khatibzadeh further stated that Russia has so far demonstrated a positive approach to obtaining a collective agreement in Vienna and that they read what they say in this context. He further said that in Vienna, they will wait for more information from them, according to AP News.

Iran agreed to store advanced centrifuges

Iran, meanwhile, agreed to store advanced centrifuges under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 2015 while maintaining 3.67% uranium enrichment. IAEA stated that Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile was almost 3200 kg as of February 19. Some of it has been enhanced to 60% purity, which is only a small technical step from weapon-grade levels of 90%.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP