Iran Medics Claim Women In Anti-hijab Protests Were Shot On Their Faces, Genitals: Report

The anti-hijab protests that engulfed the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini witnessed an even more brutal crackdown by the Iranian administration.

According to a report shared by a Human Rights group, around 400 people lost their lives in the protest, at least 60 of them minors. The excessive Internet crackdown in the country has prevented the revelation of many gorry details of the gruesome crackdown of the protest by the Raisi administration. The women were the worse sufferers of the crackdown.

On Thursday, numerous medics operating around the country told Guardian in an exclusive report that, the Iranian forces are punishing the women involved in the protest differently. The doctors and nurses in Iran made many explosive revelations to Guardian, claiming that the Iranian security forces are firing shotguns at the female protestor’s, “faces, breasts, and genitals.” The doctors talked about the gory details of what they are witnessing daily.

While speaking to Guardian, one Physician from the Central Isfahan Province recalled the horrific ordeal. He said, “I treated a woman in her early 20s, who was shot in her genitals by two pellets. Ten other pellets were lodged in her inner thigh. These 10 pellets were easily removed, but those two pellets were a challenge because they were wedged in between her urethra and vaginal opening.” The Physician then went on to add, “There was a serious risk of vaginal infection, so I asked her to go to a trusted gynecologist. She said she was protesting when a group of about 10 security agents circled around and shot her in her genitals and thighs.”

‘They wanted to destroy the beauty of these women,’ claims a physician

The physician from the Isfahan Province claimed that the Iranian authorities are treating men and women differently, reiterating his claim, the doctor asserted that they are treating women differently, “because they (security forces) wanted to destroy the beauty of these women.” One doctor from Karaj province told Guardian that the security forces, “Shoot at the faces and private body parts of women because they have an inferiority complex. And they want to get rid of their sexual complexes by hurting these young people.”

What made the recent report by the Guardian worse is the fact that it came a day after Time Magazine honoured the Iranian women involved in the protest and crowned them as the ‘Heroes of the year’, 2022. The protest that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, witnessed many instances of Gender-based violence since its beginning. Expressing her grief over the recent revelations, Soran Mansournia a Kurdish human rights activist told Guardian, “The number of wounded is very high. Every day we hear about the death of an injured person who did not go to the hospital out of fear of arrest.”