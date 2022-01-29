Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Reach Advanced Stage Requiring Political Decisions: Russian Envoy

Talks on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program have progressed to such a point where political decisions are required, said Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organisations, Mikhail Ulyanov on Friday, as per TASS. Ulyanov, who leads the Russian delegation during the JCPOA talks, informed that the eighth round of discussions on the restoration of the Iran nuclear agreement is anticipated to resume next week. Talking to Twitter, he announced, “The participants in the Vienna Talks on JCPOA will take a break, not very long, for consultations in the capitals.”

The participants in the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA will take a break, not very long, for consultations in the capitals. The negotiations have reached advanced stage when political decisions are needed. The 8th round is expected to resume next week. — Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) January 28, 2022

The delegations of #Iran, #China and #Russia met to compare notes right before the announced break at the #ViennaTalks on restoration of #JCPOA. pic.twitter.com/AC0ys8dhO0 — Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) January 28, 2022

Nuke talks were held seven times in Vienna

Since April 2021, as many as seven JCPOA meetings have taken place in Vienna to discuss methods to revive the nuclear accord to its original shape. The parties had spoken about the possibility of the US rejoining the deal, the actions needed to secure Iran's full compliance with the deal's provisions, and the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

In addition to this, last year on December 27, the eighth round of negotiations commenced. According to TASS, it is believed to be the final one, as negotiators want to finish their tasks by early February.

It is to mention that in the year 2015, Iran, Germany and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) such as Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, and France, had signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which is also called the Iran nuclear deal. In return for the lifting of penalties imposed earlier by the UNSC, the European Union, and the US on Iran's nuclear program, Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear development and put them under the complete control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Furthermore, after the US withdrew unilaterally in May 2018 and imposed unilateral oil export penalties on Iran, the deal's viability was thrown into question. Iran claimed that all of the other signatories, particularly the Europeans, were neglecting parts of their own economic duties, rendering the agreement in its current form meaningless.

